Any saving on the Fujifilm X-S20 is especially welcome because it’s an incredibly good deal anyway. Right now, you can save $100 at Amazon, bringing the camera down to $1,399.

And while the Black Friday camera deals haven’t officially kicked off everywhere, this is an example of the kind of early bird deals that are out there ahead of the big day. But why the Fujifilm X-S20? Let me explain…

Save 7% ($100.95) Fujifilm Fujifilm X-S20: was $1,499.95 now $1,399 at Amazon The Fujifilm X-S20 uses the last-gen 26.1-MP X-Trans IV sensor, but boasts 6.2K 30p 10-bit 4:2:2 open-gate video, up to seven stops of five-axis IBIS, and 20fps full-resolution electronic bursts. Add in a deep grip and a flip-out screen, and this is an excellent hybrid camera for content creators that won't break the bank.

I’m a Nikon photographer, which means I’m a fan of solid, utilitarian cameras, and the X-S20 is Fujifilm’s answer to that old-school vibe. Because of that, this camera might just be the most underrated X-Series camera in the lineup. It’s not that it’s a particularly ugly camera – far from it – but next to Fujifilm’s more hipster-friendly wares, like the Fujifilm X-T5 and Fujifilm X-E5, it frequently goes unnoticed. And that’s a great shame.

You see, while the Fujifilm X-S20 doesn’t have the flagship specs of the Fujifilm X-H2 and Fujifilm X-H2S or the Fujifilm X-T5’s good looks, it boasts a very solid spec list for a comparatively great price.

Under the hood, you’ll find a 26.1-MP X-Trans IV sensor along with the X-Processor 5, up to seven stops of five-axis IBIS, 20fps full-resolution electronic bursts, and up to 6.2K 30p 10-bit 4:2:2 open-gate video.

And that’s all wrapped in a small and compact camera body with a nice deep grip. I do wish it were weather-sealed, which would complete the rugged aesthetic, but for under $1,400 I think you’re getting a lot of camera for your money, with a form factor that’s more suited to content creation than the X-Series’ more stylish models.

Still undecided? Check out the best Fujifilm cameras.