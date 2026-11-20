DJI hosted the first International Heritage Preservation Awards in Segovia, Spain, demonstrating how eye-opening tech can be used in the digital protection of our world using relatively cheaper and more accessible drone tech known as photogrammetry.

The choice of Segovia was no accident. It is a UNESCO World Heritage site, and the preservation of these locations (and others less formally recognized) is exactly what DJI is keen to promote with updates that have made the process easier and more accessible.

Alcázar of Segovia castle on the left, the cathedral surrounded by the old town toward the right. (Image credit: DJI)

The city's famous old town, which forms part of the UNESCO World Heritage site, includes a beautifully preserved Roman aqueduct, a spectacular gothic cathedral and the castle that inspired Disney.

You can explore the 3D model of the castle yourself via DJI's 3D Viewer (it'll open a new window).

It was the 3D preservation of this city, conducted by the local authorities, that inspired DJI to choose the location.

It's also only an hour from Madrid's Las Ventas Bullring, Spain, which was one of the two winning 3D preservation projects. MCR Info Electronic SL and the Spanish National Police picked up the gong for Excellence in Cultural Heritage.

That the city’s police took on the challenge of capturing these features, motivated by – among other reasons – desire to have a true 3D record in case anything like the Notre Dame fire leaves restorers in need of one.

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DJI Geospatial’s Enrique Xu presenting award to representative of Spanish police for their FPV video of Las Ventas Bullring (Image credit: DJI Enterprise)

That’s why teams of award winners, picking up a prize for recording the most detailed, culturally significant record of a heritage site from DJI Geospatial’s Enrique Xu, included armed officers from the Spanish police!

There were three other categories at the event, the key distinction was between recording cultural (human made buildings) and natural heritage.

Enes Ertan Kulaksız (Image credit: DJI)

Enes Ertan Kulaksız picked up the prize for recording the Cappadocia Rock Sites, Turkey – better known as ‘angel towers’.

From a geologist's perspective, the true advantage of the drone is that these complicated features – which appear little more than dots on a satellite or overhead photo – can be seen and measured for their full reality.

All of the 400+ entrants were required to use DJI tech to produce their 3D content, including DJI Terra – which is capable of producing 3 different kinds of models, each with its own advantages.

The cheapest to get started with uses the Matrice 4E to create a point cloud, ideally with an RTK ground station (DJI’s representative told me it can create a model without but it won’t be as accurate).

Myself and another journalist learning about the Matrice 4E being used to shoot a 3D model of the same building the awards were presented in (a castle-shaped hotel) (Image credit: DJI)

LiDAR on the larger Matrice 300, with the DJI Zenmuse L1 camera, offers the prospect of more detail in and around trees and nature. And one of the winners – an island off the coast of China – had detected different patterns of heat using this tech.

Finally, the biggest Matrice 400 – used by the winner – had spectacular precision, meaning there was the detail for a GS3D rendering, though the cost is more compute time.

The process was made through a few simple drop-down menu choice in the most recent version of DJI Terra, and the point is that upgrades to Terra and other DJI software tools are aimed to democratize the process so that it's easier than ever to create more 3D models of heritage sites “while they still exist”.

The DJI Matrice 4E with the DJI Manifold 3 computer on the back, about to take off and capture the images to create a 3D map of the building. (Image credit: Future)

Before the awards, outside the venue, I saw a demo of the 4E drone. It took an 8-minute scan of the venue, during which it took around 1,600 images.

Afterward I was able to explore the surprising accuracy of the result, which I was told was the lowest quality point cloud approach, but it was still possible to zoom in on building details with impressive accuracy.

This was available to explore within a few hours (there was a meal and the award ceremony first).

It’s easy to see how this tech could be used to grow a drone-based business with little pain for the operator.

The device can even plan its own route (options are facade, orbit the whole building, or power lines) before it starts automatically taking the photos.

The physical shutter means it can operate fast, and the software understands and adjust for all DJI lenses without additional correction.