Natalia Sharomova, Flowers on Ashes. This is not a story about flowers. It is a story about a woman who chose not to postpone life

What’s more enjoyable than having the freedom to photograph whatever you want, without any restrictions? Potentially gaining worldwide recognition, along with a cash prize, for said photographs. That’s the aim of the AOP Open Awards.

The annual contest, which is hosted by the Association of Photographers and celebrates imagery from across all genres of photography created by professionals and amateurs alike, has announced its shortlist for the 2026 edition.

(Image credit: Charlie Clift)

“This year’s AOP Open Award reveals a captivating array of still and moving images selected to be our 2026 finalists,” said Isabelle Doran, AOP’s CEO.

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“Such a broad range of image genres showcases the diversity and creativity of storytelling at its best.”

Among the shortlisted frames is an atmospheric portrait of iconic actress Dame Judi Dench, shot by British photographer Charlie Clift for a commission by German newspaper Die Zeit.

“When I’m in my nineties I want to be like Judi Dench – witty, mischievous and drinking champagne at lunch,” Clift states on his website. “I am still pinching myself to believe this happened…”

Rob Palmer, I am Max (Image credit: Rob Palmer)

Australian food and lifestyle photographer Rob Palmer will also compete for the AOP Open crown. His commended frame depicts his son, Max, performing a seriously impressive arabesque ballet movement while standing on a narrow paint can.

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“Max is the son I always dreamed of, perfect in my eyes,” Palmer told the PX3 photography contest last year.

All finalist images at this year’s AOP Open Awards will be publicly exhibited at the Fujifilm House of Photography in London, Engladn, from January 29 to March 14 2027, with the Gold and Silver winners announced live at the Private View on January 28 2027.

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