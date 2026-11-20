The world’s most laid-back photography contest has announced its 2026 shortlist, with a "captivating array” of imagery vying for the crown
The AOP Open Awards – a contest accepting photos from any genre, and professionals and amateurs alike – reveals the cream of the 2026 crop
What’s more enjoyable than having the freedom to photograph whatever you want, without any restrictions? Potentially gaining worldwide recognition, along with a cash prize, for said photographs. That’s the aim of the AOP Open Awards.
The annual contest, which is hosted by the Association of Photographers and celebrates imagery from across all genres of photography created by professionals and amateurs alike, has announced its shortlist for the 2026 edition.
“This year’s AOP Open Award reveals a captivating array of still and moving images selected to be our 2026 finalists,” said Isabelle Doran, AOP’s CEO.
“Such a broad range of image genres showcases the diversity and creativity of storytelling at its best.”
Among the shortlisted frames is an atmospheric portrait of iconic actress Dame Judi Dench, shot by British photographer Charlie Clift for a commission by German newspaper Die Zeit.
“When I’m in my nineties I want to be like Judi Dench – witty, mischievous and drinking champagne at lunch,” Clift states on his website. “I am still pinching myself to believe this happened…”
Australian food and lifestyle photographer Rob Palmer will also compete for the AOP Open crown. His commended frame depicts his son, Max, performing a seriously impressive arabesque ballet movement while standing on a narrow paint can.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
“Max is the son I always dreamed of, perfect in my eyes,” Palmer told the PX3 photography contest last year.
All finalist images at this year’s AOP Open Awards will be publicly exhibited at the Fujifilm House of Photography in London, Engladn, from January 29 to March 14 2027, with the Gold and Silver winners announced live at the Private View on January 28 2027.
You might also like…
Here’s our pick of the best professional cameras for those of you looking to up your game. And, if you’re just starting out in photography, here’s our roundup of the best cheap cameras.
I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.