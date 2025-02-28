Nikon Z5 full-frame mirrorless camera drops to lowest price ever!

We saw some great prices on the Nikon Z5 full-frame mirrorless camera over Black Friday - but unbelievably, they have now got even better! If you buy the body alone, you can pick this up now at Currys for just £809 - which feels like a brilliant deal.

Nikon Z5 | was £1,299 | now £809

Save £490 at Currys This is one of the best prices we have ever seen for this full-frame mirrorless body. There is no lens - but a tempting offer for those who want to trade up from a Nikon DSLR and use their existing lenses with an FTZ II adapter.

Nikon Z5 + 24-200mm|was £1,849|now £1,399

SAVE £450 at Clifton Cameras Get the Z5 with a superzoom lens - which could be the only lens you ever need - and certainly perfect for travel.

The Nikon Z5 is an ‘entry level’ full-frame mirrorless camera, but the specifications found on it belies its entry-level label. It's fully weather-sealed, featuring five-stop in-body image stabilization, a 24.3Mp sensor that covers a broad range of standard ISO sensitivities – up to ISO 51,200 in native settings –and a superb electronic viewfinder. This enables clear rendering of textures and details while suppressing noise, even when recording in dark or dimly lit surroundings.

The Z5 also inherits the 273-point autofocus system, and even gets subject tracking, eye detection, and animal AF. There's even in-body image stabilization that offers up to 5 stops of compensation, and Nikon has still managed to keep the form factor small and compact. And, unlike with earlier Z-mount cameras, there are two SD card slots.

