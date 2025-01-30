Nikon Z30 twin lens camera kit drops to its lowest-ever price

Buying a twin-lens kit is often the best way to get started in photography - or with a new camera system. Rather than simply getting the kit zoom, you also get a second lens that will vastly expand your photo taking opportunities. This fabulous deal on the Nikon Z30 is a great illustration... as it comes with the 16-50mm standard zoo, as well as the 50-250mm telephoto - which combined gives you a monster 15.6x zoom range. And now at £799 from Park Cameras, this is at the lowest price we have ever seen it

The Nikon Z30 is Nikon's cheapest mirrorless camera yet and is perfect for someone looking to upgrade from their phone or who wants to get into vlogging. It had a lot of features that are definitely geared towards bloggers such as the flip out, vari-angle screen, compact build and lightweight design, 4K uncropped videos at 30p or Full HD at 120p.

Nikon Z30 + 16-50mm + 50-250mm |was £1,069|£799

SAVE £270 at Park Cameras Get creative and start your vlogging journey with the latest Nikon Z30 vlogging camera with both Z 16-50mm and Z 50-250mm lenses, perfect for wide interactions with your audience, and being able to zoom in on the action. This is the first time this camera has seen a reduction, so grab this twin-lens bundle now while you can.





It has the same 20.9MP APS-C CMOS sensor and EXPEED 6 image processor as found in the Z fc and Z50 but it's lacking an electronic viewfinder and in-body stabilization but if you're getting it mostly for vlogging lack of an EVF won't matter as you'd hardly ever use it.

The familiar 209-point hybrid AF system is fast and the human and animal eye AF is very effective which makes shooting portraits really easy and it comes with its own AF-F mode for video use.

If you can't live without IBIS or a viewfinder, perhaps the Z fc or Z50 is better for you but if you're after an almost pocket-sized camera that can shoot 4K, take sharp photos and has a flip screen for selfies or vlogging this is perfect and at this price, pretty unbeatable!

Read more:

Check out our pick of the best lenses for the Nikon Z30