Nikon Z fc drops to £534.65 on the final day of Amazon Prime, hurry to save £364.35 on this retro gem

The Nikon Z fc is one of those cameras that’s as much about emotion as it is about performance - and right now it’s at its lowest price yet. On Amazon, it’s dropped to just £534.65, down from £899, saving you a hefty £364.35. For a camera that blends retro Nikon charm with cutting-edge mirrorless tech, this is a deal worth getting excited about.

Save £364.35 Nikon Z fc: was £899 now £534.65 at Amazon The Nikon Z fc blends classic film-era design with the power of Nikon’s modern Z-mount system. Compact, lightweight, and packed with features like fast autofocus, 4K video, and a fully articulating screen, it’s a stylish and capable mirrorless camera that feels as good to use as it looks.

The Z fc channels pure nostalgia, taking its design cues straight from Nikon’s classic FM2 film camera, complete with physical dials for shutter speed, ISO, and exposure compensation. But beneath that vintage shell lies modern mirrorless muscle: a 20.9 MP APS-C sensor, EXPEED 6 processor, and Nikon’s excellent Z-mount system - the same mount used by its full-frame siblings. It’s quick, capable, and perfect for those who want a tactile shooting experience without sacrificing image quality.

In practice, the Z fc performs beautifully. It delivers crisp, vibrant images with great colour science and accurate skin tones, while the 209-point hybrid AF system keeps up even in challenging lighting. The vari-angle touchscreen makes it vlog-friendly, and it shoots 4K video with no crop, giving it strong creator credentials. Whether you’re capturing street scenes, portraits, or travel moments, it feels like a camera that encourages creativity.

There are compromises, of course. The lack of in-body image stabilisation means you’ll want lenses with VR if you shoot handheld, and its battery life isn’t the longest. But those are small trade-offs considering how much personality and capability you’re getting for just over £500.

The Z fc’s appeal lies in its combination of style and soul. It’s a camera that looks timeless, feels authentic, and performs far beyond its nostalgic looks. And now that it’s dropped to £534.65, it’s hard to think of a more tempting entry point into Nikon’s mirrorless world.

If you’ve ever admired this retro beauty from afar, this is the moment to make your move. Prices like this don’t stick around long - and deals like this one remind us that sometimes, good design really does stand the test of time.