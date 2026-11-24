The Kodak SlideTag is the new viral keychain, and I think it's the perfect photographic gift to pick up this Black Friday
The next viral Kodak accessory has arrived – and I wouldn't bother waiting until Black Friday to buy one!
If you thought the Kodak Charmera was going to be the must-have photography gift this holiday season, then think again! Kodak has just launched another wonderfully nostalgic photography accessory that I suspect could be just as popular.
Meet the Kodak SlideTag, a miniature digital photo frame that doubles as a Bluetooth tracker, and it's now available to buy at Amazon US for $34.99 and £35 at Amazon UK, just in time for Black Friday and the holiday shopping season.
The Kodak SlideTag combines a nostalgic 35mm slide-inspired design with a miniature color E Ink photo display and Bluetooth tracking, letting you carry your favorite memories wherever you go.
The Kodak SlideTag combines a nostalgic 35mm slide-inspired design with a miniature color E Ink photo display and Bluetooth tracking, letting you carry your favorite memories wherever you go.
Designed to resemble a classic 35mm Kodachrome slide, the new Kodak SlideTag features a 1.54-inch, six-color E Ink display that allows you to carry up to 12 of your favorite photographs wherever you go. Using the free Kodak Memory Link smartphone app, you can create your own miniature slideshow, display QR codes, contact information, or even a to-do list. And while it might look like a novelty photography accessory, it's actually surprisingly practical!
That's because the Kodak SlideTag also doubles as a Bluetooth tracker, compatible with both Apple Find My and Google Find Hub, allowing you to keep tabs on your keys, camera bag, or luggage. It also features IP54 weather resistance and a replaceable battery. Much like the incredibly popular Kodak Charmera, the SlideTag comes in blind boxes, with eight different retro-inspired designs to collect, along with a rare secret edition.
Personally, I think Kodak could have another absolute hit on its hands here. It's affordable, wonderfully nostalgic, genuinely useful, and arguably one of the coolest little photography stocking stuffers I've seen this year. And if the popularity of the Kodak Charmera has taught us anything, it's that these little collectibles can become incredibly difficult to get hold of. So, if you're thinking of picking one up for yourself or a fellow photographer this holiday season, I certainly wouldn't hang around!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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