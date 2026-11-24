If you thought the Kodak Charmera was going to be the must-have photography gift this holiday season, then think again! Kodak has just launched another wonderfully nostalgic photography accessory that I suspect could be just as popular.

Meet the Kodak SlideTag, a miniature digital photo frame that doubles as a Bluetooth tracker, and it's now available to buy at Amazon US for $34.99 and £35 at Amazon UK, just in time for Black Friday and the holiday shopping season.

🇺🇸 US deal Kodak SlideTag: $34.99 at Amazon The Kodak SlideTag combines a nostalgic 35mm slide-inspired design with a miniature color E Ink photo display and Bluetooth tracking, letting you carry your favorite memories wherever you go.

Kodak SlideTag The Kodak SlideTag combines a nostalgic 35mm slide-inspired design with a miniature color E Ink photo display and Bluetooth tracking, letting you carry your favorite memories wherever you go.

Designed to resemble a classic 35mm Kodachrome slide, the new Kodak SlideTag features a 1.54-inch, six-color E Ink display that allows you to carry up to 12 of your favorite photographs wherever you go. Using the free Kodak Memory Link smartphone app, you can create your own miniature slideshow, display QR codes, contact information, or even a to-do list. And while it might look like a novelty photography accessory, it's actually surprisingly practical!

That's because the Kodak SlideTag also doubles as a Bluetooth tracker, compatible with both Apple Find My and Google Find Hub, allowing you to keep tabs on your keys, camera bag, or luggage. It also features IP54 weather resistance and a replaceable battery. Much like the incredibly popular Kodak Charmera, the SlideTag comes in blind boxes, with eight different retro-inspired designs to collect, along with a rare secret edition.

There are nine different designs of the SlideTag - and you won't know which you have got until you open the "blind box" (Image credit: Kodak)

Personally, I think Kodak could have another absolute hit on its hands here. It's affordable, wonderfully nostalgic, genuinely useful, and arguably one of the coolest little photography stocking stuffers I've seen this year. And if the popularity of the Kodak Charmera has taught us anything, it's that these little collectibles can become incredibly difficult to get hold of. So, if you're thinking of picking one up for yourself or a fellow photographer this holiday season, I certainly wouldn't hang around!