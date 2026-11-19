Black Friday is here, and if there's one camera that's really caught my attention among this year's discounts, it's the gorgeous OM System OM-3. I've always had a soft spot for cameras that combine beautiful retro styling with modern technology, and this little Micro Four Thirds powerhouse does exactly that.

Better still, B&H has knocked a massive $300 off the asking price, bringing it down from $1,999.99 to just $1,699.99. That's a fantastic saving on a relatively recent camera that offers an awful lot more than just good looks.

Save $300 OM System OM-3: was $1,999.99 now $1,699.99 at BHPhoto This is the lowest ever price on the OM-3! Its 20.4MP sensor can crank out 80MP RAW images, it shoots 120fps bursts, has up to 7.5 stops of stabilization, records 10-bit 4K 60p, packs IP53 weather sealing, has incredible computational photography modes… and it looks gorgeous! Price match: Amazon | Adorama

For me, the OM-3 is one of those cameras that makes you want to get outside and take photographs. Inspired by the classic Olympus film cameras of years gone by, it combines a beautifully crafted metal body with wonderfully tactile controls, including a dedicated creative dial that makes experimenting with different color and monochrome profiles an absolute joy. It's the sort of camera that reminds you why photography should be fun, rather than simply becoming another exercise in navigating endless menus and settings.

But don't let that vintage appearance fool you, because underneath the retro exterior sits some seriously impressive technology. You get a 20.4MP stacked BSI Live MOS sensor, up to 7.5 stops of image stabilization, and a sophisticated autofocus system that makes everything from street photography to wildlife considerably easier. There's also a fantastic collection of computational photography features, including Live ND, Live GND, and focus stacking, allowing you to achieve creative results in-camera that might otherwise require additional equipment or time spent editing. Add 4K 60p video recording into the mix, and you've got a remarkably capable little hybrid camera.

Another reason I find the OM-3 so appealing is its size. I've always believed that the best camera is the one you actually enjoy carrying, and that's where Micro Four Thirds really comes into its own. Pair the OM-3 with one of OM System's excellent compact prime lenses, and you've got a wonderfully portable setup that's ideal for travel, street photography, or simply documenting everyday life. Despite its relatively small dimensions, you're still getting a premium metal body with IP53-rated weather sealing, making it a camera that's built for considerably more than looking pretty on a shelf.

At just $1,699.99 this Black Friday, I think the OM System OM-3 is a seriously tempting proposition, especially for photographers who value portability, creative freedom, and a camera that feels genuinely enjoyable to use. Yes, there are larger-sensor cameras available for similar money, but few manage to combine this level of performance, character, and compact design quite so successfully. With $300 knocked off the usual price at B&H, this is definitely one of those Black Friday camera deals I'd be giving some serious consideration before the discounts disappear.