It doesn't matter what we shoot in 2026 – we all need great quality video whether it's for clients, social media or just making sure your Reels and TikToks stand out from the crowd.

Canon has the perfect answer for this, in its first EOS camera made from the ground up purely for content creation. And ahead of Black Friday, the Canon EOS R50 V has dropped $200 to its lowest ever price!

Save $200 Canon EOS R50 V: was $719 now $519 at Amazon This "baby Cinema EOS" camera gives you a beginner-friendly body with pro-level power. It packs 4K 60p (cropped) and crisp 4K 30p (oversampled from 6K), UVC streaming, 10-bit 4:2:2 and C-Log 3, and it's also a super-affordable way into Canon's EOS VR system for 3D shooting.

The Canon EOS R50 V (review) is the ideal next step for creators filming on a phone, compact or even an older DSLR or mirrorless camera. This little pocket powerhouse puts some high-end video features into a very beginner-friendly body – and with $200 off at the moment, it's also budget-friendly as well!

Canon designed it from the ground up for video, rather than simply adapting an existing camera, so everything from the ergonomics and button layout to the way the menus work is tailor-made for content creation.

(Image credit: Canon)

At its heart is a 24.2MP sensor that cranks out beautiful 4K 30p footage, which is oversampled from 6K for maximum quality. It can also shoot great 4K 60p, though this does come with a crop – so be aware as this will make your lenses behave as if they are "longer".

It offers streaming via UVC, so this is a great solution for straightforward streams, and it has super-helpful ease-of-use features like a tally light so you know when you're recording (and, importantly, when you're not!) as well as a menu system that automatically reorients when you shoot vertically.

The R50 V is a great content creation machine whether you're an existing Canon user or you're dipping into "proper cameras" for the first time. If you need a lens, my recommendation is the do-it-all Canon RF-S 14-30mm f/4-6.4 IS STM PZ zoom or, if you want a fast fixed prime lens, the Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 STM.

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Take a look at the best lenses for the Canon EOS R50 V, as well as the best Canon RF lenses across the entire range.