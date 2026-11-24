Since its launch in December 2025, one full-frame mirrorless camera has been breaking sales records in Japan, claiming the No.1 spot in the best-selling charts at various retailers across the country and beyond. The Sony A7 V has been difficult to beat for some time, but Canon's newly launched full-frame could now pose a serious challenge to Sony's success.

The Sony A7 V is a long-standing champion and an award-winning camera, having been named "best full frame expert camera" by TIPA, for example. When it has been beaten, then by heavyweight contenders such as Hasselblad's X2D II 100C – a medium-format camera we previously described as the "finest stills camera ever made".

Occasionally, the A7 V makes way for highly anticipated new camera releases. The hype surrounding these models often catapults them straight into the Top 3, sometimes even claiming the No.1 spot. Yodobashi's latest best-selling chart illustrates exactly, with one important difference.

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While the newly launched Canon EOS R8 Mark II hasn't managed to reach No.1, it comes second. But that's not all: it also claims fourth and ninth place with different kit variations.

Released as recently as October 20, Canon's new camera has already secured three positions in the ranking.

1. Sony A7 V

2. Canon EOS R8 Mark II

3. Fujifilm X-M5 + XC15-45mm Lens Kit | Silver | Black

4. Canon EOS R8 Mark II + RF 24-105mm IS STM Lens Kit

5. Sony A7C II Zoom Lens Kit | Silver | Black

6. Fujifilm X-T30 III + XC13-33mm Lens Kit | Silver | Black | Charcoal Silver

7. Canon EOS R10 + RF-S18-150 IS STM Lens Kit

8. Sony A7C II | Silver | Black

9. Canon EOS R8 Mark II + RF45 F1.2 STM Lens Kit

10. Canon EOS R50 Double Zoom Kit | Black | White

3 positions go to the Canon EOS R8 Mark II

Review insight: "The Canon EOS R8 Mark II fixes nearly all of our biggest complaints about the original, adding in-body stabilization and a joystick, while carrying the same sensor and processor as the original" (Image credit: Future)

While the Sony A7 V, priced at $2,898 / £2,799, is a mid-range to enthusiast hybrid full-frame camera, launched in December 2025, the Canon EOS R8 Mark II is a more entry-level-friendly full-frame option.

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Although Canon's new model is more expensive than the original (available for $1,649 / £1,629.99), it retains many of the features photographers loved while addressing some of the original model's biggest shortcomings.

It features a 24.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor, in-body image stabilization, improved ergonomics with a joystick and tilt screen, and 40fps continuous shooting with Dual Pixel II AF (autofocus). It also offers uncropped 4K video recording at up to 60p, oversampled from 6K footage.

While the Canon EOS R8 Mark II appears three times in Yodobashi's latest ranking, it has beaten the Sony A7 V in Map Camera's October ranking.

Map Camera says, "For Canon, which had been struggling for a long time, this was truly a game-changer!" adds the retailer."

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