The DJI Neo is probably still the best drone you can gift for the holidays. I say that as the drone expert for Digital Camera World, as a parent, and as a bit of a geek myself!

The Neo isn't (quite) the newest any more, with the DJI Neo 2 on shelves in some places. The things is any refinements offered by successors (a Neo 3 is rumored too) don't detract from the joy or the capabilities of this. In fact all that the arrival of a new model did is reduce the price of this drone, which is still lighter, capable of 4K video, and can be flown with no more than a hand to take off from and land on.

The DJI Neo is what we call a "follow-me" drone, so it uses its camera to follow its user. It's best at capturing short video clips which can be downloaded via the USB-C socket at the back, or simply shared wirelessly with the app.

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It's not the only drone with this concept – another to look out for is the excellent HoverAir X1 which folds up like a book to pop into the pocket.

What makes this a little different is the asking price – less than half with current discounts – and the possibility of adding some really cool extras.

The DJI Neo can be launched from the hand, and it'll come back to the hand. (Image credit: Future)

DJI offer an extensive range of ways to control the drone manually. Right out of the box you can use your phone so long as you're within Wi-Fi range. That's about 100m with a clear line of sight, or good enough for indoor play.

The propellors are safely caged so it can't cause any harm indoors either, so kinds with phones can indeed take control without any extra expense.

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If, however, they want more, DJI offer a 'traditional' remote control with thumbsticks – easy enough for a child to understand because it's a bit like the thumbsticks on a PlayStation, but in this case with powerful radio control, meaning you can fly the drone much further with no risk of signal drop out. (If it should lose signal, it'll just try to return to the point it took off.) This is included in the 'Fly More Combo'.

(Image credit: DJI)

Finally there is also the (slightly more expensive) option of a floating wand style controller and FPV goggles, meaning you get to fly the drone as if you're sat inside the cockpit – the goggles show you a live First Person View from the camera.

This might be the first step to a career as a pilot (or, in truth, FPV pilots are already in demand in Hollywood).

There are reasons to look at the other drones, but the Neo (1) actually has advantages – it's slightly smaller and lighter than other drones.

The upgrades in its successor are more about impressing tech fans – both have 4K video, but the Neo 2 has 4K60 and a 2-axis gimbal, as well as twice as much on-board memory for recording videos onto.

The original Neo's 22GB storage and 4K30 video are quite enough for most people (and certainly kids), and more than adequate for social media.

The other tech difference is obstacle avoidance systems, but in truth these aren't essential for a fully framed design. The DJI Neo 2 also requires a separate receiver box to be attached if you plan to use a long-range radio, which the original does not, so, to be honest, the Neo is the mainstream choice, the Neo 2 is more niche.

You can see other choices in my guide to the best camera drones and the best drone for beginners. There are some more toy-like options in the guide to the best drones for kids.

Check out the best Black Friday drone deals