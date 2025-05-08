Leica unveils the M11-P Safari: A classic reimagined in olive green
New Leica M11-P Safari proves green really Is the new black
Leica has introduced the latest addition to its iconic M11 lineup - the Leica M11-P Safari. With this launch, Leica revives its much-loved tradition of Safari editions, known since the Seventies for their distinctive olive-green finish and refined design details that speak to collectors and creatives alike.
The M11-P Safari wears its signature green proudly, with a matte olive top plate crafted from solid brass and coated in a tough, durable paint finish. This timeless tone continues through to the matching leatherette body covering, which not only complements the aesthetic but also offers superb grip.
In a nod to understated elegance, the usual red Leica dot has been replaced with a subtle silver screw, letting the clean lines and craftsmanship take center stage.
Silver dials and controls pop against the green shell, while the back of the camera features sleek black controls. The engraved Leica script and “Leica Camera AG Wetzlar Germany” lettering complete the design with a discreet flourish.
Under the hood, this special edition is identical to the standard Leica M11-P – no compromises, just exceptional performance. It features secure Content Credentials technology that can embed tamper-proof metadata in every image.
A generous 256 GB of internal memory means you can shoot endlessly in both DNG and JPG formats, while the ultra-durable sapphire crystal LCD with anti-reflective coating ensures clear viewing in any conditions.
The M11-P Safari is powered by Leica’s top-tier BSI CMOS full-frame sensor with Triple Resolution Technology, letting you choose between 60, 36 or 18MP resolution depending on your needs.
With seamless connectivity via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or cable, you can link the camera to the Leica Fotos app with ease – and Bluetooth Low Energy ensures fast and efficient image transfers even in the background.
Built on over 70 years of M-Camera excellence, the Leica M11-P Safari is a bold mix of functionality, exclusivity, and timeless style. It comes with a black Leica carrying strap, all sustainably packaged in plastic-free, German-made boxes.
The Leica M11-P Safari is available now at Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and authorized dealers worldwide. The recommended retail price is $ $10,495 / £8,100 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
