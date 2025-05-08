New Leica M11-P Safari proves green really Is the new black

Leica has introduced the latest addition to its iconic M11 lineup - the Leica M11-P Safari. With this launch, Leica revives its much-loved tradition of Safari editions, known since the Seventies for their distinctive olive-green finish and refined design details that speak to collectors and creatives alike.

The M11-P Safari wears its signature green proudly, with a matte olive top plate crafted from solid brass and coated in a tough, durable paint finish. This timeless tone continues through to the matching leatherette body covering, which not only complements the aesthetic but also offers superb grip.

(Image credit: Leica)

In a nod to understated elegance, the usual red Leica dot has been replaced with a subtle silver screw, letting the clean lines and craftsmanship take center stage.

Silver dials and controls pop against the green shell, while the back of the camera features sleek black controls. The engraved Leica script and “Leica Camera AG Wetzlar Germany” lettering complete the design with a discreet flourish.

Under the hood, this special edition is identical to the standard Leica M11-P – no compromises, just exceptional performance. It features secure Content Credentials technology that can embed tamper-proof metadata in every image.

A generous 256 GB of internal memory means you can shoot endlessly in both DNG and JPG formats, while the ultra-durable sapphire crystal LCD with anti-reflective coating ensures clear viewing in any conditions.

(Image credit: Leica)

The M11-P Safari is powered by Leica’s top-tier BSI CMOS full-frame sensor with Triple Resolution Technology, letting you choose between 60, 36 or 18MP resolution depending on your needs.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With seamless connectivity via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or cable, you can link the camera to the Leica Fotos app with ease – and Bluetooth Low Energy ensures fast and efficient image transfers even in the background.

Built on over 70 years of M-Camera excellence, the Leica M11-P Safari is a bold mix of functionality, exclusivity, and timeless style. It comes with a black Leica carrying strap, all sustainably packaged in plastic-free, German-made boxes.

The Leica M11-P Safari is available now at Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and authorized dealers worldwide. The recommended retail price is $ $10,495 / £8,100 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).