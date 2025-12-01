I've found the best Nikon Z6 III and kit lens deal, and it isn't the one you think

The Nikon Z6 III is the best Z-series camera for enthusiasts, I reckon. Its full-frame 24.5-megapixel sensor offers the perfect compromise of quality images with manageable file sizes, without straying into the realms of pro-level (and pro-priced) cameras with super-high-res 45.7 megapixel sensors, namely the Nikon Z8 and Z9. If you're in the market for a Z6 III, you'll save a heap of cash if you get one with a kit lens.

But which one? The Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4 S is the usual option – often lauded as the best-ever kit lens – but I reckon the Z 24-120mm f/4 is the better buy, especially with the deal I've found below. You pay a modest increase in overall price, but get a much more generous 5x zoom range with the same f/4 fixed maximum aperture, it's still reasonably compact, and there really isn't very much in it when it comes to optical quality – both are stunning!

The Nikon Z6 III is a high-performance, full-frame mirrorless camera for enthusiasts and semi-professionals, inheriting many flagship features from the Z8 and Z9 in a compact, weather-sealed body. At its core is the world's first 24.5MP partially stacked CMOS sensor, paired with the EXPEED 7 processor. This combination enables ultra-fast performance, including up to 120 fps burst shooting (10MP DX JPEG) and 20 fps RAW with no viewfinder blackout. It also features a class-leading AF system with 3D tracking and low-light sensitivity down to -10 EV. There's an impressive 8 stops of 5-axis in-body Vibration Reduction (VR), including the new Focus Point VR. Its 5.76M-dot EVF is the world's brightest at 4000 nits.

The Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S is a highly versatile, constant-aperture standard zoom lens that features an extensive 5x zoom range, which is greater than standard 24-70mm lenses, making it an excellent walkabout and travel lens. As an S-Line optic, it delivers impressive image quality with exceptional sharpness across the entire frame and zoom range. Its advanced coatings (ARNEO and Nano Crystal Coat) minimize flare. The lens includes a customizable L-fn button and control ring, fast autofocus, and negligible focus breathing for video.

