DSLRs are typically bargains, but this high-end Nikon mirrorless actually costs the same as the D850 right now

DSLRs may be outdated, but the older interchangeable lens format typically has stellar prices. In an unusual flip-flop, however, one of Nikon’s full-frame mirrorless cameras currently costs less than its closest DSLR counterpart; the Nikon Z7 II is steeply discounted by $1,000 / £850 right now, making the mirrorless camera the same price as the older Nikon D850 DSLR in the US and only about £100 more in the UK.

A $1,000 / £850 saving is a massive, uncommon deal for a camera body, but the Z7 II has been steeply discounted for a few weeks now. Why? It launched in October 2020, making the mirrorless camera nearly half a decade old. I’m speculating that the steep price drop means photographers could see a Nikon Z7 III soon, but Nikon has yet to confirm a successor.

Buying a slightly older model is typically a solid approach to getting a good deal on a great camera, which is why the Nikon D850 (introduced in 2017) is often recommended for budget shoppers wanting advanced features. But with the Z7 II’s current discount, it’s hard to recommend the older DSLR over the newer mirrorless camera. In the US, the Nikon Z7 II is $1,996 for the body only, the same price as the Nikon D850. In the UK, the Z7 II is currently discounted to £2,249, only slightly more than the D850.

The Nikon Z7 II and D850 actually have identical sensor specifications, both sporting a 45.7MP full-frame affair. But, the Z7 II puts that sensor in a much smaller, lighter body. The mirrorless camera also offers the in-body stabilization that the DSLR lacks, not to mention a newer processor and a 10fps mechanical shutter over the D850’s 7fps. The mirrorless also has several advantages to shooting video.

About the only advantage the D850 offers is a longer battery life and a 1/250 flash sync speed, rather than the Z7 II’s 1/200 sync. Some argue that the D850 has the better autofocus tracking, but the greater number of autofocus points and eye detection makes the Z7 II’s focusing better with most subjects. Looking at the update to the Nikon Z6 III, though, I expect the Z7 III to make significant progress in autofocus.

Which brings up another excellent point: the lower-resolution Z6 III is actually more expensive than the higher-end Nikon Z7 II right now. The Z7 series is the higher-end, higher-resolution option compared to the Z6 series, but age is pushing the Z7 II under the price of the new Z6 III.

Comparing the Nikon Z7 II to the D850, the Z7 II is the easy choice. Nikon hasn't introduced a new DSLR in years, and besides the 2017 D850 showing its age in several areas, buying Nikon Z-mount lenses is the better long-term investment. If you bought the Nikon D850 in 2025, any lenses that you buy wouldn’t match up with whatever future camera that you’d invest in years down the road when it's time for an upgrade without also buying an F-Mount to Z-Mount adapter.

Yes, Nikon F-Mount lenses will work with that adapter, but one of the biggest improvements to switching from Nikon’s DSLRs to its mirrorless system is those lenses. Nikon Z mount lenses are exceptionally sharp – I noticed a dramatic difference working with those mirrorless optics compared to my old D850.

What about the Nikon Z6 III, which is currently about $200 more in the US and about £50 less in the UK? The Nikon Z7 II is the obvious choice for photographers that really want resolution, but the Z6 III’s partially stacked sensor and upgraded autofocus algorithms are better for photographers prioritizing action. That autofocus also does well in the dark, which actually pairs really well with the lower-resolution, lower-noise sensor anyway.

The other reason to skip the deal is that I suspect Nikon could be gearing up to launch a successor to the Z7 II. If not having the latest model camera annoys you, you may want to wait. But, if you want a capable Nikon with a high resolution, the steep discount on the Nikon Z7 II right now is tough to pass up.

