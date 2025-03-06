Buying an older camera like the Sony a7 III is my favorite hack for getting a great camera for cheap

Purchasing a camera isn’t cheap – or, at least, purchasing a great camera typically isn’t cheap. But one of my favorite tricks to getting a good price on an excellent camera is to skip the trendy newly launched cameras and instead look at cameras that have already been replaced by a new model, like the Sony a7 III.

The Sony a7 III launched in 2018 and was later succeeded by the Sony a7 IV in 2021. But even though the camera is now more than six years old, the a7 III specifications are still pretty decent – or at least they are for a camera that can be regularly found for under $1,500 / £1,500 / AU$2,200.

Yes, Sony has much more advanced models out now, like the a9 II or the a7R V. But the Sony a7 III isn’t a pushover in 2025 either. The full-frame sensor inside is tough to find on a budget, and the 24MP resolution and 10fps burst still aren’t terrible by today’s standards. That’s why the Sony a7 III is considered a forever camera by many.

What does buying an older camera get you? At launch, the Sony a7 III cost about $2,200 with a kit lens in the US. Now? You can typically find it with a lens for under $1,500 / £1,500 / AU$2,200.

But more importantly, buying an older mid-tier camera like the Sony a7 III often means getting more advanced features than buying a newer but budget tier camera. The a7 III has a faster burst than the Nikon Z5, for example, and it has the grip and viewfinder that the Panasonic Lumix S9 lacks. Both the Z5 and the S9 are current model cameras that are recommended for photographers looking for cheap full frame cameras.

The Sony a7 III is just one example of buying an older model to get more features than a current budget tier camera. The Panasonic S5 has now been replaced by the S5 II and often sees some steep discounts. The Nikon Z6 II has been outpaced by the Z6 III and can often be found for under $1,500 / £1,500 / AU$3,400 body-only.

Buying an older model camera isn’t the right choice for every photographer, but it can often be a better buy than newer entry-level cameras. If you want the latest, greatest features, you’ll want to save up a bit longer for a current model.

But if budget is towards the top of your list of priorities, don’t discount a camera just because there’s a newer version. Instead, compare it carefully with the newest model, like comparing the Sony a7 III vs. the Sony a7 IV, and see if any of those new features are on your must-have list. If the price difference is steep, then the older model could be the right choice.

One final word of caution – sometimes older cameras, if they are no longer made anymore, actually jump in price once they are considered rare. (Remember supply and demand in your high school economics class?). So, do double check the price of the current model before adding an older one to your cart – if the difference is minimal or the older model has jumped in price, then the newer camera is the easy choice.

