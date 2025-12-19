Canon EOS RP full-frame mirrorless camera drops to just £599!

Whether you're upgrading from an APS-C camera or entering full-frame photography, this is a rare opportunity to grab the EOS RP at a bargain price.

Right now, the Canon EOS RP body is available for just £599 at Amazon – you save a MASSIVE $300 off its original $1,099 price.

This is the lowest price I've seen in a year – even lower than August's deal when it dropped to incredible £650.

Canon EOS RP body: was £1,049 now £599 at Amazon Compact full-frame mirrorless camera with a 26.2MP sensor, Dual Pixel AF in Full HD, and a vari-angle touchscreen. It shoots 4K video with a 1.6x crop, offers 5fps bursts, and stands out as the best-value entry into full-frame photography.

If you've been thinking about jumping into full-frame photography without breaking the bank, this is your sign – the Canon EOS RP is seriously one of the best deals out there right now.

For just £599, you're getting a 26.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor, Canon's excellent Dual Pixel AF (autofocus), and a compact, lightweight body that's perfect for travel, street, or everyday shooting. It even has a fully articulating screen, which is perfect for vlogging or low-angle shots.

Sure, it's not perfect – the 4K video is cropped, and there's no in-body image stabilization, but for stills? It's an absolute winner. I've seen what this camera can do, and it punches way above its weight. We also named it one of the best cheap full-frame cameras on the market.

At this price, it's hard to justify not picking one up – even just as a second body. Add an EF-to-RF adapter and you've got access to a massive library of Canon lenses.

Amazon deals like this tend not to last long. So, if you've been on the fence, now it's the time.

