Voigtlander introduces new 90mm APO-Ultron f/2 in Leica M-Mount for 2025

Cosina, the parent company of Voigtlander, has announced the release of the APO-Ultron 90mm f/2 VM, a new medium telephoto lens under the Voigtlander brand for 2025.



Designed exclusively for full-frame VM (Leica M-mount) cameras, this manual-focus lens promises exceptional optical performance and portability for both digital and film rangefinder users.

Image samples

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Voigtlander) (Image credit: Voigtlander)

The APO-Ultron 90mm f/2 VM features a newly developed optical system, incorporating six anomalous partial dispersion glass elements in its eight-element, seven-group design. This apochromatic configuration minimizes axial chromatic aberration, ensuring high image quality with sharp detail and accurate color reproduction.

Despite its 90mm focal length, the lens maintains a compact size, measuring just 63.3mm in length. This is achieved through a simplified structure and a modified Sonnar-type design, which also reduces vignetting when used with optical rangefinders.



With a wide f/2 aperture and a 12-blade diaphragm that produces near-circular bokeh, the APO-Ultron 90mm f/2 VM is ideal for creating dramatic background blur in portraits and other medium telephoto applications. The lens also offers a minimum focusing distance of 0.9m when coupled with a rangefinder (subject to camera compatibility)

(Image credit: Voigtlander)

Crafted for use with rangefinder-coupled digital and film cameras, the lens is equipped with a precision focus mechanism and an all-metal helicoid ring for smooth, tactile operation. However, the lens can also be adapted to Sony E-mount, Fujifilm X-mount, and Nikon Z-mount digital cameras via compatible adapters, making it a versatile lens for various systems.



Available in January 2025 (price to be confirmed) and in colorways of silver or black finishes, the APO-Ultron 90mm f/2 VM comes with a dedicated metal bayonet-style hood that can be reversed for easy portability.

This lens combines Voigtlander’s classic design ethos with modern optical innovations, offering photographers a blend of style, performance, and versatility that's set to appeal to users seeking high-quality optics in a compact, manual-focus lens.

