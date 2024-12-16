Voigtlander introduces new 90mm APO-Ultron f/2 in Leica M-Mount for 2025
Voigtlander's new APO-Ultron 90mm f/2 VM for Leica M-Mount brings a telephoto focal length in a compact package
Cosina, the parent company of Voigtlander, has announced the release of the APO-Ultron 90mm f/2 VM, a new medium telephoto lens under the Voigtlander brand for 2025.
Designed exclusively for full-frame VM (Leica M-mount) cameras, this manual-focus lens promises exceptional optical performance and portability for both digital and film rangefinder users.
Image samples
The APO-Ultron 90mm f/2 VM features a newly developed optical system, incorporating six anomalous partial dispersion glass elements in its eight-element, seven-group design. This apochromatic configuration minimizes axial chromatic aberration, ensuring high image quality with sharp detail and accurate color reproduction.
Despite its 90mm focal length, the lens maintains a compact size, measuring just 63.3mm in length. This is achieved through a simplified structure and a modified Sonnar-type design, which also reduces vignetting when used with optical rangefinders.
With a wide f/2 aperture and a 12-blade diaphragm that produces near-circular bokeh, the APO-Ultron 90mm f/2 VM is ideal for creating dramatic background blur in portraits and other medium telephoto applications. The lens also offers a minimum focusing distance of 0.9m when coupled with a rangefinder (subject to camera compatibility)
Crafted for use with rangefinder-coupled digital and film cameras, the lens is equipped with a precision focus mechanism and an all-metal helicoid ring for smooth, tactile operation. However, the lens can also be adapted to Sony E-mount, Fujifilm X-mount, and Nikon Z-mount digital cameras via compatible adapters, making it a versatile lens for various systems.
Available in January 2025 (price to be confirmed) and in colorways of silver or black finishes, the APO-Ultron 90mm f/2 VM comes with a dedicated metal bayonet-style hood that can be reversed for easy portability.
This lens combines Voigtlander’s classic design ethos with modern optical innovations, offering photographers a blend of style, performance, and versatility that's set to appeal to users seeking high-quality optics in a compact, manual-focus lens.
Check out our guide to the best Leica M lenses
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.