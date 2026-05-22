Yashica guns for the Kodak Charmera with its new Funtastic Keychain Camera: a little box of delights that takes photos as well as keeping your keys safe
The Yashica Funtastic Keychain Camera is tiny and weighs next to nothing, but takes real photos and video, ideal for slipping into your pocket for a grand day out
Wouldn’t it be great if you could get a fun little camera that’s sufficiently small and lightweight you can slip into your pocket without even noticing it’s there? It might also be nice to hang something off your keychain to make your keys easier to keep tabs on. The Yashica Funtastic Keychain Camera aims to serve both purposes in one convenient, cost-effective package, as well as adding a bit of fun for good measure.
It is a type of camera that has been super successful in the last year for the Kodak Charmera - and now Yashica is aiming to get in the craze with a model that adds a flip-screen into the mix.
Although it has a super-small build, the Yashica packs a 1/4-inch, 1 megapixel CMOS image sensor and an f/2.8 lens. It also has all the requisite tech to capture 1440x1080 JPEG images and AVI format video at 30fps. Designed for the journey, and especially for days out and social gatherings, the keychain camera comes complete with a built-in 200mAh Li-ion battery, charged via a USB-C socket, and a microSD card slot, ideally accommodating Class 10 UHS-I cards of up to 64GB in capacity.
Compact enough to pack pretty much anywhere, the camera measures just 63x22x25mm / 2.5x0.9x1.0in and weighs a mere 226g / 8oz. In a nutshell, you can take it to a whole bunch of places where a ‘proper’ camera might raise a few eyebrows. And keeping a check on your eyebrows as well as the rest of your face, the diminutive design even manages to squeeze in a tilting LCD screen that can flip forward for taking selfies or vlogging.
The keychain connection means that you can hang the camera off all sorts of other items, rather than being limited to a set of keys. And as a camera, it’s an absolute doddle to use, with simple point-and-shoot operation.
If you feel that one camera is never enough, you might even consider buying the entire set of four, as there are two different Yashica X Peanuts models as well as a Yashica X Hello Kitty camera to choose from, in addition to the blue Yashica Funtastic Keychain Camera, aka ‘Yashica Boy’.
All of the cameras have the same specifications and work in the same way; it’s just the colorways and graphical finishes that differ.
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The Yashica Boy costs $25.27 / £18.82, while the others in the range cost $27.83 / £20.72 each. Australian pricing is yet to be announced.
Matthew Richards is a photographer and journalist who has spent years using and reviewing all manner of photo gear. He is Digital Camera World's principal lens reviewer – and has tested more primes and zooms than most people have had hot dinners!
His expertise with equipment doesn’t end there, though. He is also an encyclopedia when it comes to all manner of cameras, camera holsters and bags, flashguns, tripods and heads, printers, papers and inks, and just about anything imaging-related.
In an earlier life he was a broadcast engineer at the BBC, as well as a former editor of PC Guide.
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