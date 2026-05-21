As a Sony photographer, the new Sony 100-400mm G Master OSS looks like an incredible piece of kit. The constant f/4.5 aperture is an attractive spec, and one that would serve me particularly well as an adventure photographer who loves juxtaposing hikers against towering natural features like mountains and waterfalls.

However, nipping any idea of trading in the predecessor model — the Sony FE 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 G Master OSS, a lens which I currently own and use regularly — for the new model is the eye-watering price tag of $4,298 / £4,399 / AU$7,399.95.

The new lens is the first full-frame telephoto lens covering the 400mm focal length to feature a constant aperture, which is what had me considering a cheeky, yet bank-account-destroying purchase in the first place.

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The new Sony 100-400mm G Master (Image credit: Sony)

But does one extra stop of aperture at the telephoto end truly enable shots that aren’t possible at f/5.6 with a little bit of background blur added in Lightroom? The purist in me screams, “yes, of course, you need to get it right in camera!” but the pragmatist says, “absolutely not,” and it’s my pragmatic side that’s winning the debate.

The Sony FE 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 G Master OSS is a solid piece of kit. From shooting in my backyard of the South Wales Valleys to peaks of 5,000m-tall Andean mountains, it’s never let me down.

Yes, the autofocus sometimes needs a second to get itself in gear and it weighs a lot more than, say, Canon’s equivalent Canon RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 IS USM, but as far as telephoto lenses covering this focal-length range go, it’s relatively lightweight and on the faster end.

The Sony FE 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 OSS G Master (Image credit: Future)

Of course, the 2017 model won’t stand a chance against the new version in an autofocus race, as Sony says the latest release features four XD linear motors and a floating focus design, leading to autofocus that’s up to three times faster than the older rig. Admittedly, I'd benefit massively from this, especially when trying to quickly snap an unexpected, adrenaline-filled scene in the mountains.

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That's another big reason that I'm able to withstand the temptation to pick up the new lens: size. The new lens, with its internal zoom design, is significantly heavier and longer than its predecessor, and I’m looking for backpack-ready gear that won’t stop me from summiting peaks, not heavy, albeit state-of-the-art equipment that weighs almost as much as it costs.

If anyone wants to make a considerable donation to the “buy Alan a new Sony 100-400mm constant aperture f/4.5” fund, then perhaps I’ll consider raising the rest by selling my 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6. Until then, there’s no way I’ll be burning a hole in my pocket for what is mostly an extra stop of aperture when I can get similar results with the older, slower model.

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