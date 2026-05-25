This hype-girl wedding photographer reveals why personality beats technical skill when it comes to shooting the big day

Alisa Roberts is a self-confessed hyper girl with a camera. As a wedding photographer, she keeps it real, mucks in with the bride squad, and gets the party going. She can make even the shyest of guests and couples comfortable enough to pose naturally. Alisa is adaptable and, as an accomplished family and newborn photographer, she also leans into her sensitive side to create a sense of calm in her clients’ homes.

This might come across as a paradoxical mix on paper, but it all comes down to Alisa’s ability to read a room, understand people, and create the right environment to put her subjects at ease. I recently witnessed Alisa’s approach in action at a wedding, and it was full of energy, excitement, and fun. Within 10 minutes we were in an intense conversation about our Canon kit – which Alisa has relied on for over a decade – and before the night was out, we’d shared more than one boogie on the dance floor.

Recent trends suggest that people hire wedding photographers as much for their personality as their technical skills with a camera – perhaps even more so. If you’re trusting someone to capture the most important day of your life or your newborn’s first moments, it’s quite a bonus if they mesh with your partner, friends and family too.

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Alisa is unusual among professional photographers, in that she relies on word of mouth and social media for her bookings. But it’s a business move that’s working – she’s having her busiest wedding season yet. I caught up with her at the beginning to find out how it’s all going, and how she keeps up the amazing energy levels…

Alisa Roberts Social Links Navigation Newborn, family, maternity, wedding photographer Alisa Roberts is based in Hampshire, but travels regularly to photograph weddings across the UK and abroad. She’s been shooting for over a decade and specialises in families, newborns, weddings and events. Alisa is completely self-taught and has built her business gradually since turning professional in 2012. Married in 2019 at Wasing Estate, Alisa loves travelling just as much as watching Netﬂ ix with her husband in their dressing gowns. “Above all, I’m a sucker for love, which drives my passion for capturing life’s beautiful moments.”

How long have you been a photographer, and what led you to start? I’ve been a professional photographer for about 11 years now. I can hardly believe it sometimes. I wanted to be a dentist, so my college choices couldn’t be further from a creative outlet; but after taking a year out working and travelling, I unfortunately experienced a loss of a friend. This put things into perspective about life, and I wanted to pursue my passion – so, alongside working at Pizza Hut, my photography journey began!

Which genre came first in your photographic career: newborns or weddings? Weddings came first for me. I love ‘love’, and I was drawn to the emotion and excitement of these events. The best part of my job is seeing couples and families over the years, and capturing their lives. I am so lucky to have families that book me each year for their photography. The newborn and family photography side grew naturally as I wanted to hone in on being a lifestyle photographer. I have a deep love for newborn photography. There’s something so special about capturing the first moments of a new life, and being invited into a family home in these early days.

(Image credit: Alisa Roberts)

What are the most challenging parts of your job? I wouldn’t call it a challenge, but I always strive to ensure my couples have the best day possible. This means going above and beyond my job description. Whether it’s giving people a lift, steaming a dress, plaiting a flower girl’s hair or pinning on buttonholes, I’m there to help with whatever is needed. Building a rapport with new people is crucial. Establishing a connection helps me be more assertive when needed, especially for organising group photos and capturing those cherished ‘mantelpiece’ shots – which is what I call the core group photos.

You don’t have a website, which is unusual in your line of work. Does Instagram give you all the marketing you need? Word of mouth and social media have been fantastic for me. I love it when people see me at an event or wedding and book from seeing me in action. I love the personal touch that this avenue offers.

(Image credit: Alisa Roberts)

Let’s talk kit. You traded in your Canon EOS DSLR, but you’re still rocking some EF lenses… I used to shoot with a Canon 5D Mark III, then upgraded to a Mark IV, although I really preferred my Mark III. I decided to go mirrorless after researching the AF settings, and realised I should have made the move sooner! The EOS R6 takes incredibly sharp shots, and the eye-tracking autofocus is a game-changer. I love the lighter feel of it, and the touchscreen feature for navigation. I still use some EF lenses because they produce great results.

Talk me through your preferred camera settings… I’m not the most techie photographer, but I do almost everything in-camera so that when I process my images in Lightroom, I’m just applying my preset and making small tweaks. I mainly shoot on Aperture Priority – not sure why I feel like I can’t say that! I usually try to shoot as wide-open as possible – depending on how many subjects there are – and expose accordingly. For ISO, I keep it on Auto because the EOS R6 handles it so well. However, I manually adjust the ISO when I use fl ash for evening or dance floor shots, to maintain the nighttime ambience. I always control my white balance as well; Shade and Cloudy are my go-to settings for warmer photos. Over the years, my approach to settings has become more fluid, depending on the lighting and the moment I want to capture. But in terms of framing my images, I try to get 90% of the way there in-camera.

(Image credit: Alisa Roberts)

What are your top tips for aspiring wedding pros? Learn about light. Focus on finding your style and what excites you, as that will stand the test of time. Always strive to create a great client experience!

A longer version of this interview originally appeared in Issue 220 of Photo Plus magazine.