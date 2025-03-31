TTArtisan unveils its first autofocus lens for L-Mount – and it’s a cheap portrait prime

As part of a multi-brand alliance, the L-Mount has an assortment of lenses available across multiple brands. But L-Mount shooters have a new lens option when it comes to budget portrait primes: the TTArtisan AF 75mm f/2 L. The announcement brings an affordable prime lens with a metal body to L-Mount cameras.

Interestingly, TTArtisans isn’t yet officially a member of the L-Mount Alliance. That means that, while lenses from participating brands are considered first-party lenses, the new lens from TTArtisans is still considered a third-party optic. This isn’t the first time an L-Mount lens has launched with autofocus from a third-party brand, however, as Meike also has an autofocus 85mm lens for L-Mount.

The TTArtisan AF 75mm f/2 L launched in September for Sony E and Nikon Z Mount, but on March 27, the company announced the L-Mount version of the lens. The lens incorporates a stepping moror for autofocus, and the company says it supports AF detection as well. The lens can focus as close as .75m.

Constructed with 10 elements in seven groups, the TTArtisan 75mm f/2 includes an extra low dispersion element and four high index elements, which work to fight chromatic aberration. The f/2 aperture and longer focal length are geared towards portraits.

Despite using a metal construction, the lens weighs in at between 328g and 340g, depending on the mount. The L-Mount variant measures 72mm long, making it a more compact choice.

The TTArtisan AF 75mm f/2 for L-Mount is already available for order directly from the manufacturer. The L-Mount lens lists for $178, which is about £137 / AU$283.

