Cheap, fast, full-frame 75mm lens from TTArtisan released for Nikon and Sony

By
published

Looking for an AF-capable, cut-price portrait prime for your mirrorless Nikon or Sony? It doesn't get much cheaper than this!

TTArtisan AF 75mm f/2 on a white background and TTArtisan AF 75mm f/2 attached to a camera
A full-frame, mirrorless, AF-capable lens with an all-metal body for less than $200 / £200? A tantalizing prospect indeed… (Image credit: TTArtisan)

TTArtisan has released the AF 75mm f/2 prime for Sony E and Nikon Z-mount cameras. This full-frame prime boasts a stepping motor, delivering what TTArtisan is calling "fast" autofocus, and is priced just $199 / £199 (Australian pricing to be confirmed). 

Not only is that an incredibly competitive price for a full-frame, autofocus-capable lens that will appeal if you use your camera for portraits, but the optical construction (ten elements within seven groups) is housed within a metal body – something you'd expect from a more premium offering.

Image 1 of 2
TTArtisan AF 75mm f/2 next to mirrorless camera, with lens hood, lens cap and rear lens cap on a grey surface
If you're a Sony mirrorless user who's into portraits… (Image credit: TTArtisan)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
Technique Editor

Mike is Deputy Editor for N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, and brings with him over 10 years experience writing both freelance and for some of the biggest specialist publications. Prior to joining N-Photo Mike was the production editor for the content marketing team of Wex Photo Video, the UK’s largest online specialist photographic retailer, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres.  

While he’s an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World’s top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment, as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks. 

TOPICS

Related articles