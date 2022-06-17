DJI joins the L-Mount alliance, but what does the future hold?

Leica has announced that drone, gimbal and now cinema camera manufacturer DJI has joined the L-Mount Alliance.

DJI has partnered with Leica to introduce the exclusive Zenmuse X9 L-Mount Unit. This means that as of now, users of the modular DJI Ronin 4D System will be able to fit Leica, Panasonic, and Sigma L-mount lenses (opens in new tab) onto their cameras and thus further extend their creative possibilities for high quality photo-and video productions.

Matthias Harsch, CEO of Leica Camera AG said: “We are pleased to welcome DJI to the L-Mount Alliance as our new, renowned partner from the field of professional videography,” Stephan Schulz, Head of Product Management Professional Camera Systems, added:

“Due to its innovative concepts, DJI represents an enriching addition to the alliance. This clearly underlines the relevance of the trendsetting L-Mount standard, that is now offering even more advantages for passionate and professional creatives.”

Having DJI join the L-Mount alliance is a good thing for the industry, but it does beg the question, What will have to DJI's DL-mount?

The DL mount is DJI's own mounting system used on the Zenmuse camera system on the top of the range DJI drones and their newly released Ronin 4D cinema camera, could the DL mount be no more? We can't answer that, but it does make you think it DJI could scrap their own DL lens mounting system for the more widely supported L-mount.

(Image credit: DJI)

What is the L-Mount Alliance?

The members of the L-Mount Alliance all utilize the L-Mount Standard developed by Leica Camera AG for mirrorless camera systems. Currently, the members of the alliance are Leica Camera, Sigma, Panasonic, Ernst Leitz Wetzlar GmbH and now DJI.

Founded in 2018, the partners in the alliance use the L-Mount Standard for cameras and lenses that are offered under their own brand names. They market their respective products as competitors, and each with their own product and marketing strategies. The alliance works together on advancing the technology of the L-Mount Standard.

