Sigma issues official apology as demand for its world-first 200mm f/2 lens outpaces supply in Japan

Just over a week after announcing what we called "perhaps the most exciting lens of the year," Sigma Japan has issued an official apology regarding the availability of its upcoming 200mm f/2 DG OS | Sports lens.

The lens, billed as the world’s first mirrorless 200mm f/2 prime, generated huge buzz when revealed, with portrait and sports photographers alike eager to see what it can do in the field. Its announcement quickly spread across social media, forums, and YouTube channels, with many users already calling it a "dream lens."

But Sigma has now admitted that demand has far exceeded expectations and that initial production cannot keep up with demand.

In its official statement, the company stated, "We have received more orders than we anticipated for the Sigma 200mm F2 DG OS | Sports lens, scheduled for release on Thursday, September 4, 2025, and production is unable to keep up with demand. As a result, some customers may experience delays in receiving their products. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our customers and other parties who have been waiting for the product."

At present, the company has only confirmed delays in Japan, where orders have already surpassed production capacity. However, Sigma has not yet clarified whether this situation will affect global shipments, which are due to begin in September.

Sigma added, "We are currently working hard to ensure production is completed, so please be patient and wait a little longer."

This isn’t the first time a Sigma release has been hampered by production bottlenecks – we say similar apologies with the recent releases of the Sigma BF and Sigma 17-40mm f/1.8.

Popular lenses in the Art and Sports lines have occasionally seen stock shortages during their first months, but the company usually catches up within a quarter. The difference this time is that the 200mm f/2 occupies a unique space in the market, with no equivalent offered by Canon, Nikon, or Sony. That uniqueness appears to have created unexpected demand for this Sony- and L-mount lens.

(Image credit: Sigma)

The lens’s appeal lies in its blend of focal length and aperture, promising extreme subject isolation for portrait photographers, while also offering sports and wildlife shooters the ability to work in challenging light without sacrificing sharpness.

Many early commentators have suggested it could become a modern classic, sitting alongside iconic fast DSLR primes like the 200mm f/2 lenses once offered by Canon and Nikon.

For now, the supply issues appear localized, but photographers outside Japan are watching closely for updates. With pre-orders already stacking up worldwide, any hint of global delays could leave customers waiting months. As ever, if you really want the lens, our advice would be to get yourself on a pre-order list – rather than simply waiting for it to be in stock somewhere.

Sigma ended its statement by thanking customers for their understanding: "We appreciate your continued patronage of our company and our products."

• Why photographers like me obsess over the 200mm f/2