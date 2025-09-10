Sigma announces its first autofocus cine lens

Sigma has announced its first-ever autofocus cine lens. The new AF Cine Line 28-45mm T2 FF is set to launch on November 6th and features an "AF system with excellent tracking capability and near-silent operation".

The Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN Art, which shares the same focal range as the new Cine Line lens (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

The lens is said to be based on the optics of Sigma's premium Art-line lenses, likely the excellent Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN Art. Converting this to a cine lens has resulted in the barrel sporting three geared rings for zoom and aperture adjustment, while the focus ring boasts 200 degrees of rotation. Geared rings allow the lens to be used in a rig, or with a follow focus system.

The lens has been designed for use in a rig, similar to this set-up (Image credit: Nikon)

The lens gears use an industry-standard 0.8M tooth pitch and feature a damper that eliminates metallic sounds when you reach the end of the rotational travel. The aperture ring is de-clicked for seamless iris control and the diaphragm is comprised of 11 blades, which should result in smoother defocussed areas.

The lens incorporates a linear autofocus motor with an HLA (High-response Linear Actuator), which is said to enable the lens to capture "intense movements in action scenes, rapid focus shifts in gimbal or handheld shooting, and unpredictable moments in documentaries without missing a split second."

A matte box - essentially a large, adjustable lens hood (Image credit: freewell)

Up front is an 82mm filter thread, while the 95mm external barrel diameter provides easy compatibility with matte boxes. On the base is a removable support foot with a 1/4"-20 thread to allow fitment of optional lens mounts.

The AF Cine Line 28-45mm T2 FF will be available in L-mount and Sony E-mount options. The Sony-fit version measures 153.3mm long and weighs in at 1.2kg. Both versions can be pre-ordered now from B&H, priced at $3,399.