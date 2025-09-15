OM System's world-first lens is so popular, it's already delayed in Japan

OM System's world-first lens, the M.Zuiko 50-200mm f/2.8, doesn't start shipping until October – but it's in such hot demand that it is already delayed in Japan.

The OM System M.Zuiko 50-200mm f/2.8 IS Pro made headlines as the world's only 100-200mm f/2.8 equivalent lens (in full frame terms) that also has 0.5x magnification – an incredibly potent and versatile lens for outdoor, wildlife and sports photography.

In press release titled 'Apology for the delay in delivery of the M.Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm f/2.8 IS Pro interchangeable lens for mirrorless cameras', the company explains:

"Thank you for your continued patronage of OM Digital Solutions products.

"We would like to inform you as follows about the domestic delivery of the M.Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm f/2.8 IS Pro interchangeable lens for mirrorless cameras, scheduled for release on September 27, 2025. We have received a large number of pre-orders for this product, and for some customers, it may take some time for the product to be delivered after the release date.

"We sincerely apologize to all concerned parties, including customers who have been waiting for the product, for any inconvenience caused. We will do our best to deliver the product to you as soon as possible, so we appreciate your understanding."

Currently the delay only affects orders in the Japanese market. However, if the popularity of OM's previous "big white" lens (the M.Zuiko 150-400mm f/4.5 TC1.25x IS Pro) is anything to go by, I expect this to be a seriously popular product among Micro Four Thirds shooters – so you'd be well advised to get your order in soon.

"I'd go as far as to say it's the best telephoto lens you can buy for this camera system," I said in my OM System M.Zuiko 50-200mm f/2.8 IS Pro review.

"Where else are you getting a constant f/2.8 aperture, 7 stops of stabilization, teleconverter compatibility, true 1:1 macro, focus stacking support and this degree of sharpness? The OM System M.Zuiko 50-200mm f/2.8 IS Pro is a true unicorn lens, not just because it's the only 100-400mm f/2.8 equivalent on the market but also because of the wealth of features and functions it offers."

