Save £499 on Canon's smallest full-frame telephoto lens ever as RF 70-200mm f/4 L IS USM drops to new low price

This versatile RF telephoto lens is an incredibly compact, high-quality all-rounder, and now, thanks to this unbeatable Amazon deal, it’s even harder to resist.

This top-rated Canon RF 70-200mm f/4 L IS USM lens is available for just £1,270 at Amazon. With this offer, you save a MASSIVE £499.99 off its regular price of £1,769.99.

This record-low price is the best I've seen in over a year. So, if you've been waiting for the perfect moment to get Canon's smallest full-frame telephoto lens, that moment is now.

The Canon RF 70-200mm f/4 L IS USM is the shortest (FF) 70-200mm ever – and yes, it's as compact as it sounds – it's only barely bigger than a beer can. This lens redefines portability, fitting comfortably in a sling bag, even when mounted on your camera.

Perfect for portraits, sports, wildlife, events, and even landscapes, it's an all-around telephoto that can easily become your go-to workhorse lens. Whether you're just getting ready or investing in something that will serve you for years, this lens delivers great value thanks to its versatility, sharpness, and built-in image stabilization (up to 7.5 stops!).

The center sharpness remains superb across the entire zoom range, from 70mm to 200mm. The corner sharpness is good, but not as crisp as the EF version.

While this lens doesn't support teleconverters, the reach you get will cover most subjects in a quality way, and with Canon's advanced stabilization, it's equally strong for stills and video.

It comes at a premium price – often around 50% more than its DSLR counterpart. So, if you're looking for a single telephoto lens that does (almost) everything and travels light, this one absolutely earns its spot in your kit.

As mentioned, this is the lowest price I've seen in over a year. If you've been considering Canon's smallest full-frame telephoto lens, this is your chance to get it at a solid discount. It's not often you see a deal like this, so if it's been on your radar, it's definitely worth a look.

If you are a Canon shooter or want to become one, check our guide to the best Canon cameras, along with the best Canon telephoto lenses and best Canon superzoom lenses.