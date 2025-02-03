Oh boy! If this vintage Nikon lens and slice of Disney history sells for its asking price, it’ll smash the previous record

The Nikon AI Fisheye-Nikkor 6mm f/2.8 is available from PhotoAlps GmbH, while the one-of-a-kind Nikon Fisheye 14.3mm f/4 is being sold by Leica Store Lisse

What are the odds? Two of the rarest and best fisheye lenses ever have been listed on eBay from different sellers. The more expensive lens is a Nikon Fisheye 14.3mm f/4 and has an eye-watering asking price of $249,999 / £201,693 / AU$404,433, with potential buyers invited to make an offer. If it sells for anything near that, it’ll smash the record for a Nikon lens sold at auction, which was a one-off Nikkor-O Auto 58mm f/1 that sold for somewhere in the region of $180,000 / £146,500 / AU$259,000 back in 2022.

This optic is also one-of-a-kind. It was commissioned especially for Disney and Digital Camera World reported that it had been acquired by Netherlands-based camera store, Leica Store Lisse, in June of last year. Back then it wasn’t up for sale, with the camera store’s Martijn de Clercq stating: “We are happy to have it in our collection ourselves!”

Well, it looks like the time has come to shift this incredible piece of camera – and House of Mouse history – with it appearing on Leica Store Lisse’s eBay store. The outlet also lists the optic on its website, where it mentions that Disney planned to use the lens to create a futuristic film that would be viewed on a 360-degree theater screen.

And if you like the sound of that, Leica Store Lisse also states: “With a bit of professional engineering this lens can be adapted to many modern cameras, such as Leica S or Hasselblad XCD”. But if $249,999 is a little out of your price range, have I got an affordable alternative for you!

Nikon Fisheye-Nikkor 6mm f/2.8 lenses do appear occasionally and they're highly sought after (Image credit: PhotoAlps GmbH)

Also listed on eBay right now is the Nikon AI Fisheye-Nikkor 6mm f/2.8, with its incredible 220° field of view, for just $113,087.80 /£83,514.63 / AU$182,886.27. One of these lenses appeared on eBay at the tail end of last year, but this one’s from a different seller – PhotoAlps GmbH, which is an authorized Leica seller.

The Nikon AI Fisheye-Nikkor 6mm f/2.8 is a truly legendary lens. It first appeared in 1972 and was only available through special order. According to MIR, AI versions were introduced in 1977, with AI-S versions appearing in 1982. And indeed, this example is listed as circa 1981. PhotoAlps GmbH describes the optic in question as “Near mint” – not bad for a lens that’s over four decades old.

And if, like me, $113,000 still isn't quite affordable enough, you may prefer to check out our best cheap lenses guide.

