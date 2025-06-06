These two wildly different photos were shot with the same lens. Laowa 8-15mm f/2.8 crams two classic fisheye looks into one zoom
The new Laowa 8-15mm f/2.8 captures both circular and rectangular fisheye effects on mirrorless cameras
Photographers and videographers eyeing fisheye lenses have a big choice to make: circular or rectangular? But the new Laowa 8-15mm f/2.8 offers both looks in one optic, creating that black-edged circular image at 8mm but offering the standard rectangular photograph when zoomed in to 15mm.
The new dual fisheye effect lens (not to be confused with the dual fisheye designed for VR creation) will be available in versions for both mirrorless cameras and for cinema cameras as the Laowa 8-15mm f/2.8 Zoom Fisheye or the 18-15mm T/2.9 Zoom Fisheye Cine.
The stills photography variant comes in E, Z, RF, and L mounts and has full-frame coverage.
The cinema variant will be available in the PL mount, with E, RF, Z, L, and Z bayonets available.
At 8mm, the lenses offer a 180-degree perspective, squeezed into a circular image shape.
Zoomed to 15mm, the lens still offers the classic distortion of a fisheye but fills the frame.
Laowa calls that versatility “one-of-a-kind.” The lens mixes that versatility with a fast aperture, f/2.8 on the photo version and T/2.9 on the cinema lens. That gives the lens some capability for astrophotography and low light photography and videography.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
The Laowa 8-15mm f/2.8 also boasts a minimum focusing distance of 6.3 inches / 16cm, which will combine the fisheye distortion with some perspective distortion with those close-up capabilities. The lens lacks autofocus, however, and is a manual focus-only lens.
The photo lens is designed from 13 elements in 9 groups, creating an optic that weighs about 22.9oz / 650g and measures about 3.72 inches / 94.5mm long.
The cinema lens carries the same 13-element, nine-group design. The cinema version is slightly lighter and shorter at 20.8 oz / 590g and 2.46 inches / 62.5mm.
The still photo variant retails for $699 in the US and the cinema lens for $1,399. Pricing outside the US has not yet been announced, but converts to roughly £517 / AU$1,077 and £1,035 / AU$2,156.
B&H currently has the still lens available for pre-order for E Mount, RF Mount, L Mount, and Z Mount.
You may also like
Browse the best fisheye lenses or the best lenses for landscapes.
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.