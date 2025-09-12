Leica launches beautiful Leitz HEKTOR cine primes starting at US$7,390 – and the sample videos are simply stunning

If you're someone who lives and breathes storytelling through photography and filmmaking, the announcement of Leica's new Leitz HEKTOR cine lenses will probably give you the chills. These lenses are a love letter to cinema's golden age. Designed specifically for full-frame mirrorless cameras, these six prime lenses – ranging from 18mm to 100mm – are something special.

The lineup covers lenses that capture mood. That subtle Petzval swirl, the warm flares, the way the edges fall off, it's a look that digital perfection can't replicate, a texture that adds emotional depth to every frame. And the fact that they come with interchangeable mounts means they can fit almost any full-frame mirrorless system, whether Sony, Canon, Nikon, or L-mount.

The Leitz HEKTOR cine lenses definitely carry the spirit of the original 1930s Hektor lenses – making this collection feel like a reborn piece of history. And that comes with a price.

Each lens costs around $7,400 / £5,830, with the full set hovering over $42,000 / £33,790. As thrilling as these lenses are, for most independent creators, that may seem massive investment. However, this is significantly cheaper than other Leitz cinema lenses - such as those in the existing Thalia and Hugo ranges, which are approximately double the price.

Leica created lenses with real personality and soul, the kind many filmmakers chase but rarely find. Even if the HEKTOR lenses never make it into your kit, it's exciting to see what's possible when a lens is built for character. Let's not forget in visual storytelling, the camera does not define the look – it's the lens that shapes the image.

DP BRET CURRY AND THE LEITZ HEKTOR PRIMES IN PARADISE VALLEY, MONTANA - YouTube Watch On

"We spent a lot of time exploring and testing to get the character of these lenses right, to make them something that would be appealing to modern cinematographers but timeless in their beauty," said managing director Rainer Hercher.

"Too often lenses are designed to be as fast, clear and as inexpensive as possible without giving attention to the attributes that create a great, compelling image. In listening to our customers we heard them asking for something with soul, with emotion, something that could help elevate their work. The Leitz HEKTOR lenses are for them."

HEKTOR line – Overview

Focal lengths: 18mm, 25mm, 35mm, 50mm, 73mm, 100mm

Max. aperture: T2.1

Lens mount: Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, and L-Mount

Image circle: 47.8mm (full-frame coverage)

Front diameter: 80mm

Filter thread: 77mm (except for the 18mm lens)

Matched focus / Iris ring location: All focal lengths

Focus rotation: 120°

Iris rotation: 49°

Focus scales: Imperial and metric scales, both engraved

Iris blades: 9-blade aperture

Iris shape: Circular through all stops

Build: Compact and lightweight design (all under 1kg)

Manufacturing: Designed and assembled in Germany

The HEKTOR lenses are available to order now, for example, at B&H, with expected availability in 2-4 weeks. You can also visit the Leica website to find a dealer in your area to rent or buy HEKTOR lenses.

