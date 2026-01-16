Is Fujifilm about to update its beloved tiny pancake lens? Patent hints that Fujifilm is working on a smaller 18mm f/2 – but I hope this one feature becomes reality

A patent in Japan hints that Fujifilm could be working on an updated 18mm f/2 pancake lens

The Fujifilm XF 18mm f/2 R with a lens hood
The existing Fujifilm XF 18mm f/2 R, pictured here, is not weather-sealed (Image credit: Fujifilm)

Blame it on the success of the Fujifilm X100VI, but Fujifilm’s pancake lenses have been selling so well, that they’re increasingly hard to find. A recently published Japanese patent, however, suggests that the company is working on more compact pancake lenses.

A recently published patent in Japan hints that it could be working on an update to the popular XF 18mm f/2 R pancake lens. First spotted by Japense publication Asobinet, the patent details an 18.56mm f/2.07 lens with a compact design.

The translated patent describes “an imaging lens having a small F-number, a smaller size, and excellent correction of aberrations.” But what’s perhaps most exciting to me as a Fujifilm photographer is that Asobinet interprets the patent drawings as a lens that has weather-sealing.

I love taking photos in the rain and the snow, but Fujifilm’s current 18mm pancake isn’t weather-sealed. An updated pancake with weather-sealing would be particularly enticing because these small lenses paired with a more compact mirrorless are excellent X100VI alternatives, but the X100VI needs extra accessories to be weather-sealed.

I don’t think a weather-sealed 18mm f/2 pancake lens is an impossible dream. After all, the new Fujifilm XF 23mm f/2.8 R WR is a weather-sealed pancake, so Fujifilm engineers obviously have the ability to make it happen.

Perhaps the bigger question is whether or not Fujifilm feels the need to have both the 23mm f/2.8 and an 18mm f/2 in the lineup. In full frame equivalency, that’s a 27mm and a 35mm lens. The wider focal length lens is also slightly brighter at f/2 compared to f/2.8. But the 23mm is a little smaller and lighter than the 18mm.

Patents do not always become reality – it’s possible the patent is just research and that a new 18mm pancake isn’t on the way. But, the patent does hint at what Fujifilm engineers are dreaming up behind the scenes – and a weather-sealed 18mm pancake sounds like a fantastic idea.

Hillary K. Grigonis
Hillary K. Grigonis
US Editor

With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.

