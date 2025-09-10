Mixing a 400mm telephoto reach with a bright f/2.8 aperture typically requires sacrificing zoom and choosing a prime lens – but Micro Four Thirds giant OM System has just unveiled the world’s first 100-400mm f/2.8 equivalent lens. The OM System 50-200mm f/2.8 IS Pro is a bright telephoto designed to mix a wide aperture with the flexibility of zoom and the portability of a Micro Four Thirds system.

The 50-200mm f/2.8 IS Pro builds on the success of the brand’s 40-150mm f/2.8 Pro and maintains the bright f/2.8 aperture while expanding the reach. Designed with versatility in mind, the 50-200mm combines that 100-400mm equivalent range with close focusing capabilities that translate to a 0.5x macro on full-frame standards.

The lens’ versatility expands with support for both the MC-14 1.4x teleconverter, which creates an equivalent reach of 560mm f/4, and MC-20 2.0x teleconverter for 800mm f/5.6 and the full frame equivalent to 1.0x macro.

OM System says that the 50-200mm f/2.8 lens is twice as light as a 400mm f/2.8 prime on a full-frame camera. The zoom lens weighs in at 1,250g / 2.76 lbs including the tripod collar, and mounted on an OM System OM-1 Mark II creates a kit that weighs around 1,674g / 3.69 pounds.

The lens’ internal zoom design means the length doesn’t change as the focal length is adjusted, which OM System also says gives the lens a better balance with the camera body. The lens will take up roughly a 225.8mm / 9-inch slot in a camera bag, making it a bit longer than the 40-150mm f/2.8 option.

Adding to that hikeable size is the lens’ stabilization system, which is rated for up to 7 stops (with cameras that support Sync IS, or 5.5 stops with the lens alone) and helps creators get sharp shots with the mobility of shooting handheld. OM System says that the stabilization system means even some 1/3 second shots remain sharp.

The lens’ autofocus system is designed to keep pace with the 50fps AF-C available on flagships like the OM-1 Mark II, and it's also compatible with in-camera focus stacking for bodies that offer it.

The lens is designed with 21 elements in 13 groups and a 9-blade aperture on the inside, while OM System says fans will find familiar switches and dials on the lens’ exterior. In keeping with the brand’s renewed focus on gear for the outdoors, the 50-200mm f/2.8 IS Pro is also IP53-certified for dust and moisture resistance, along with being resistant to cold down to 14°F / -10° C.

The lens will ship with a hood that has an access window for adjusting circular polarizing filters and variable neutral density filters. Its Arca Swiss-compatible tripod foot is also updated with a detachable design.

"This is a true unicorn lens, not just because it's the only 100-400mm f/2.8 equivalent on the market but also because of the wealth of features and functions it offers," wrote my colleague James in his OM System M.Zuiko 50-200mm f/2.8 IS Pro review.

"I'd go as far as to say it's the best telephoto lens you can buy for this camera system. Where else are you getting a constant f/2.8 aperture, 7 stops of stabilization, teleconverter compatibility, true 1:1 macro, focus stacking support and this degree of sharpness?"

The OM System 50-200mm f/2.8 lens is expected to begin shipping on October 03, with a list price of $3,699 / £2,999 / AU$4,999. That puts the lens at a higher price point than 100-400mm zooms from Canon and Nikon, but at nearly a third of the cost of full-frame 400mm f/2.8 mirrorless primes that sit above $12,000.

