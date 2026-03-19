Fujifilm already has a XF 16-80mmF4 R OIS WR (pictured), but photographers want to see a remake in an f/2.8

Over the last several days, Fujifilm has asked creators what lenses they want to see most in a “Focus on Glass” survey. Now, the results are in, and they hint at which of the 14 proposed lenses X series shooters are most eager to see.

The top two lenses hint that photographers want to see remakes of existing lenses – only with much wider apertures. The XF 16-80mm f/2.8 earned the most votes in the survey at 16.4 percent. The lens looks like a bright aperture upgrade to the brand’s popular 16-80mm f/4 R WR lens, which is often paired with some bodies as a kit lens. This lens was also the most popular choice in our own poll we held at the time.

Just behind the 16-80mm f/2.8 is the XF 18-50mm f/1.4. Fujifilm already has a 16-55mm f/2.8; the proposed lens doesn’t have quite the same range, but brings an aperture that rivals that of a prime lens.

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As a Fujifilm photographer, I couldn’t agree more with the results of the survey. My 50mm f/1 is my absolute favorite lens. I just brought my 16-80mm f/4 on vacation because I didn’t want to pack a bag of heavy gear, but I did miss the bright aperture of my primes. If I had a lens with that same zoom range but a brighter aperture, the lens would probably remain nearly permanently fixed on one of my camera bodies, while the other body swapped out primes.

The bright aperture isn’t reserved for just zooms either, as there’s also 33mm f/1.0 on the list in sixth place, which feels like the perfect complement to the 50mm f/1.0.

While I agree with the push for brighter aperture zooms, I was a bit surprised that the results were so spread out; 16 percent doesn’t feel like an overwhelming lead over the other lenses on the list.

Other key trends on the list? A smaller 18mm and 30mm slid in at third place, suggesting that, like the popularity of Fujifilm’s pancake lenses, smaller lenses are also in demand. More versatile zooms also appeared to be a key theme, as an XF 14-140mm f/3.5-6.4 slotted in fourth place.

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While I didn’t find the top lenses surprising, I didn’t expect the last-place lens. The proposed XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 is a “ghost control” lens that intentionally allows flare with the hood off, but fights flare with the hood on. I love a good lens flare, especially at golden hour, but apparently not many other photographers agreed with me. That, or photographers didn’t like the variable f/2.8-4.8 aperture when there’s an f/1.4 zoom with a similar range on the list – which, frankly, is a very valid point.

Soft focus also isn’t a priority, according to votes, coming in at second-to-last place. I agree with this 100 percent. If I want soft focus, I can get a diffusion filter, then just take the filter off when I want sharp shots – much easier and more affordable than swapping lenses when I want something sharper.

One lens sitting around the middle of the list I wouldn’t mind seeing either – a 23mm, 35mm, and 50mm f/2 with a brass exterior. One of the things that I love about Fujifilm lenses is the metal build. But brass? I think that would look pretty fantastic paired with one of Fujifilm’s retro-styled bodies.

The Fujifilm Focus on Glass survey results

XF 16-80mm f/2.8 XF 18-50mm f/1.4 XF 18 and 30mm “travel mini” XF 14-140mm f/3.5-6.3 XF 35mm f/1.4 II XF 33mm f/1.0 XF 35mm f/1.4 WR II XF 23mm, 35mm, 50mm f/2 “with a brass exterior” Manual focus lens in 23mm, 35mm, or 50mm XF 90mm f/2 APD Cine Prime Lenses T1.2 (16mm, 23mm, 33mm, 56mm) XF 35mm f/1.4 II with a “new optical design” Soft focus lens with a porous aperture XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 “Ghost control with hood”

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