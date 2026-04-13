Fujifilm has been steadily refreshing its lineup with the X-Processor 5 and the 40.2MP X-Trans 5 HR sensor – and now, excluding 24MP budget models and the X-Pro3, the Fujifilm X Series has largely all been updated to the fifth generation. As a Fujifilm photographer myself, naturally, that has me wondering, what’s next?

I have two Fujifilm X-T4 bodies in my camera bag. I tend to skip a generation (or two) before updating my camera body. (After all, even NASA is using cameras that are a decade old). I’ve fought the temptation to buy the Fujifilm X-T5 on more than one occasion – the sensor upgrade isn’t a minor jump.

While the camera in my bag is the X-T4, as someone who writes about cameras for a living, I’ve had the opportunity to try several cameras from Fujifilm’s lineup, as well as bodies from competing brands. That plays a role in what I’m hoping to see in the next rendition of the X-T series.

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As a Fujifilm photographer and fan of the X-T series retro dials, this is what I’m hoping to see on the Fujifilm X-T6.

Autofocus

The Fujifilm X-T5 (Image credit: Future)

If there’s one feature that I wish I could improve on my X-T4, it’s the autofocus. Don’t get me wrong, Fujifilm’s autofocus is decent, but as someone who reviews cameras from multiple brands, I know it could be better.

The X-T5 improved on the X-T4 by adding more focusing points and more subject detection. But, the X-T5 also has that big jump in resolution, and that 40MP sensor makes it a bit more obvious when it does miss focus.

I’d love to see something with the low-light autofocus performance of the X-H2S but on Fujifilm's higher resolution 40MP sensor and with the classic dials of the X-T series.

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A partially stacked sensor

The Fujifilm X-H2S uses a stacked sensor (Image credit: Fujifilm)

One of the ways I think that autofocus performance could happen on a higher resolution sensor would be to use a partially stacked sensor. The X-H2S uses a fully stacked sensor, which is why the camera offers superior burst speeds and autofocus performance.

I may be in the minority here, but I don’t really need a camera that can shoot 30 fps. (Have you seen the cost of hard drives lately?) But, stacked sensors offer an autofocus boost.

So why am I asking for a partially stacked sensor instead of a fully stacked? For one, I don’t want to see a price increase on the X-T6. Tariffs have already pushed up the price of the X-T5 over the X-T4 where I am in the US. But partially stacked sensors also tend to have better dynamic range than fully stacked sensors, so a partially stacked design would create an ideal happy medium between performance and image quality.

A focus on still photography

(Image credit: Alistair Campbell)

The Fujifilm X-T5 may have video features, but it puts still photography first. I’m happy to have video capabilities, but only when they don’t come at the cost of still photo features. I think the X-T5’s 6.2k/30p is plenty of video power for a photographer who takes occasional videos.

Increased stabilization

One of the deciding factors that went into my decision when I bought the X-T4 was stabilization. The X-T5’s 7 stops of stabilization is solid, but competitors are inching up to 8 and 8.5 stops. I certainly wouldn’t complain about seeing a bump on stabilization specs.

A film mode dial

I love the film dial on the Fujifilm X-E5 (Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

When I tried out the more compact X-E5 on a trip, I fell in love with the film simulation dial. Sure, my camera lives in Astia 80 percent of the time, but I want to be able to quickly shoot in black-and-white or Pro Neg when the mood strikes.

If Fujifilm can fit an aspect ratio dial on the compact GXF100RF, I think there's room for a film simulation dial without getting rid of the ISO dial (Image credit: Future)

My one caveat? I don’t want the film mode dial to replace the ISO dial like on the X-T50. I think Fujifilm could manage to fit in both, perhaps using a design like the GFX100RF’s aspect ratio dial.

Premium build quality

The Fujifilm X-T5 series is lighter than the X-T4 – and the X-T series is really made to be a happy medium size-wise between the X-H series and the X-E series. I certainly wouldn’t mind having less weight to carry around, but only if it doesn’t sacrifice build quality.

One of the things that drew me to Fujifilm in the first place was how the cameras feel in my hands. I’d rather have the metallic high-end feel than shave off a few ounces. Weather-sealing is also a non-negotiable for me – and one of the key reasons to look at the X-T5 over the X-E5.

Fujifilm hasn’t offered any official hints as to when – or even if – the X-T5 will see an update. But with the Fujifilm X-T5 announced in the fall of 2022, I, for one, am hoping to see an upgrade to my favorite camera series sometime soon.

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