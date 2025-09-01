BREAKING: Viltrox officially joins the L-Mount Alliance as its tenth member

Last week, I wrote about speculation that Viltrox would join the L-Mount Alliance. Today, Leica has confirmed that the rumours were true: Viltrox has officially become the tenth member of the partnership, which now includes Leica, Sigma, Panasonic, DJI, Samyang, Blackmagic Design and others.

The L-Mount Alliance was founded in 2018 by Leica, Panasonic and Sigma to establish a unified standard for mirrorless cameras and lenses. Built around the L-Mount originally developed by Leica (previously called the T mount), the collaboration has grown steadily in recent years, offering photographers and filmmakers a system that enables cross-brand compatibility without the need for adapters.

At present, the Alliance covers more than 20 cameras and over 120 lenses, all of which can be used interchangeably across the ecosystem.

Leica described the move as a significant expansion of that system. Valentino Di Leonardo, managing expert technology & licensing at Leica Camera AG, said: "The L-Mount Alliance has been a key pillar of Leica Camera AG’s strategy from the beginning, standing for openness, innovation, and the highest standards in photography. With its bayonet system, it offers outstanding flexibility across a wide range of photographic and videographic applications.

"By welcoming Viltrox as a new member, we are strengthening our network with a highly regarded partner that shares our vision of a forward-looking and versatile system. Viltrox contributes valuable expertise in high-quality lens development and brings fresh momentum to our ecosystem. Together, we aim to offer photographers and filmmakers an even more comprehensive and flexible system that meets the most demanding requirements."

Viltrox Air lenses (15mm and 25mm) (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Founded in 2009, Viltrox has established itself as one of the most exciting third-party manufacturers, producing both affordable and high-performing stills and cine lenses. The company’s growing catalog ranges from compact primes, such as the Air series, to more advanced optics aimed at professional filmmakers.

With its entry into the L-Mount Alliance, Viltrox will be able to adapt these designs directly to the mount, giving users of cameras like Panasonic's Lumix S9, Blackmagic's Pyxis or Leica’s SL3 a host of new and accessible creative tools.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Viltrox has joined the L-Mount Alliance, further expanding the system’s reach with high-quality, versatile, and accessible lenses," said Viltrox CEO, Dai Jinhui (Daniel Dai).

"This collaboration complements Leica’s portfolio by inspiring a new generation of creators – from passionate enthusiasts to seasoned professionals – while reinforcing a dynamic and inclusive ecosystem alongside Alliance partners DJI, Panasonic, Blackmagic Design and Sigma."

This announcement is a major moment for the L-Mount. Each new partner strengthens the case for the mount as one of the most flexible and universal platforms in the industry. For users, Viltrox’s arrival means more choice, more value, and a broader set of tools to meet both photographic and cinematographic needs.

you may also like

Check out our guides for the best L-mount lenses and the best lenses for the Lumix S9.