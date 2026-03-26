I’m a photographer and bargain hunter – and these are the best prices on Canon cameras that I’ve seen all year
Spring sales are starting to feel a bit like the Black Friday of Easter, and Canon has several steep discounts on cameras right now
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As a photographer, I think the only thing better than a great camera is a bargain on a great camera – and spring price drops are bringing some of the best Canon camera deals that I’ve seen all year.
Using price trackers, I've scoured the deals to see which ones just look good and which ones are actually good. Cameras like the Canon EOS R50 V have dropped to the lowest price that I’ve seen yet, while a $500 discount on R5 Mark II is the best discount on the pro-grade camera that I’ve seen all year.
2026 may be young yet, but these deals are the best price drops that I’ve seen so far on Canon cameras.Article continues below
Not quite right? Browse the Amazon Big Spring Sale deals on cameras for more deals.
Lowest-Ever Deal
The Canon EOS R50 V was already one of Canon's more affordable options, but a $100 price drop brings the camera to its lowest price yet. The R50 V is a vlogging-focused camera with a 24MP APS-C sensor oversampled 4K video and a rather compact design.
Lowest price for 2026
With the launch of the new Canon EOS R6 Mark III, the older R6 Mark II now slides in at under $2K. While no longer the newest in the series, the R6 Mark II is still a solid performer with a 24.2MP full-frame sensor, 4K video, and fast autofocus.
A massive $500 discount drops the R5 II to the lowest price that I've seen this year. The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is one of the best professional cameras with a 45MP full-frame sensor, excellent autofocus, bursts up to 30fps, and 8K video. Adorama bundles the camera with a free 512GB CFexpress card and Capture One Pro software, so you're getting another $568 in freebies on top of the discount.
Discounts on Canon's most affordable mirrorless camera haven't been as prevalent since the tariff price changes, but a $100 discount is the best discount that I've seen for this budget camera this year. The R100's beginner-friendly controls and 24.1MP APS-C sensor are great for capturing family memories with something better than a smartphone without getting too complicated or expensive.
If you plan on photographing moving subjects like pets or kids, the Canon EOS R50 is the better buy over the R100. The small price increase gets you a much faster 15fps burst and better performance on a similar 24.2MP APS-C sensor. Body-only, it's marked down to $679, but the bundle with a kit lens is also discounted at $799, including a free memory card and shoulder bag.
This is the best price that I've seen this year for the Canon PowerShot V1, and it's just $10 more than the lowest-ever price. The PowerShot V1 is an advanced compact camera with a 1.4-inch sensor and a bright lens with 3.1x zoom. It's more video-focused than the popular G7 X Mark III, but it's a solid compact camera for stills and video.
Need help deciding?
Take a look at the best Canon cameras for more inspiration, or browse top Canon lenses.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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