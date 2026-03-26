As a photographer, I think the only thing better than a great camera is a bargain on a great camera – and spring price drops are bringing some of the best Canon camera deals that I’ve seen all year.

Using price trackers, I've scoured the deals to see which ones just look good and which ones are actually good. Cameras like the Canon EOS R50 V have dropped to the lowest price that I’ve seen yet, while a $500 discount on R5 Mark II is the best discount on the pro-grade camera that I’ve seen all year.

2026 may be young yet, but these deals are the best price drops that I’ve seen so far on Canon cameras.

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Not quite right? Browse the Amazon Big Spring Sale deals on cameras for more deals.

Lowest-Ever Deal

Lowest price for 2026

Need help deciding?

Take a look at the best Canon cameras for more inspiration, or browse top Canon lenses.