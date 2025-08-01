Arri has announced the Alexa 35 Xtreme, a major performance upgrade to its flagship Alexa 35 digital cinema camera.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of high-end filmmakers, the Alexa 35 Xtreme brings a suite of powerful new capabilities, headlined by extreme high-speed recording, lower data rates via a next-generation codec, and dramatically extended pre-recording times. All while maintaining full compatibility with Arri’s robust accessory ecosystem.

(Image credit: ARRI)

At the center of the upgrade is a completely redesigned processing architecture that enables frame rates of up to 660 frames per second. For productions that previously required a secondary high-speed camera, the Alexa 35 Xtreme offers a streamlined solution, capturing slow-motion footage that matches seamlessly with standard-speed material.

Crucially, frame rates up to 330fps retain the camera’s full 17 stops of dynamic range. A new Sensor Overdrive mode pushes the frame rate ceiling even higher to 660fps, delivering 11 stops of dynamic range for ultra-fast capture situations.

The Alexa 35 Xtreme also introduces Arricore, Arri’s new high-efficiency RGB codec. Arricore preserves the camera’s industry-leading image quality while significantly reducing data rates. Just as importantly, key image parameters such as white balance, ISO, and tint remain fully adjustable in post, offering maximum creative flexibility without bloating file sizes.

Arricore integrates smoothly into existing workflows, maintaining compatibility with established metadata formats, the MXF wrapper, Arri Textures and third-party tools already supporting the Alexa 35’s current codecs. Initially launching in beta, Arricore is being shaped with direct user input to ensure rapid development and widespread support.

ALEXA 35 Xtreme - The Guided Tour - More Speed. Less Data. - YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: Watch the walkthrough of the Arri Alexa 35 Xtreme

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For documentary shooters and action-driven productions, one of the most practical advances is the increase in pre-recording time. When shooting in 4.6K open gate at 24fps using Apple ProRes 4444, the Alexa 35 Xtreme can pre-roll for up to 30 seconds. At 24fps in Apple ProRes 422 HQ HD, that extends to a remarkable 5 minutes! That's currently the longest pre-recording window in any cinema camera.

Despite the significant performance boost, the Alexa 35 Xtreme manages a 10% reduction in power consumption compared to its predecessor. Wireless capabilities are also improved, thanks to new support for 5 GHz WiFi bands, automatic reconnection, and roaming within mesh networks. These upgrades make the camera more responsive to on-set tools like the Arri Camera Companion App and enhance overall system stability.

Importantly, Arri has ensured that the Alexa 35 Xtreme retains full compatibility with its existing range of mechanical and electronic accessories. From lens mounts and rigging components to modules like the AEM-1 and PDM-1, as well as Codex Compact Drives and the Hi‑5 ecosystem, users can migrate without having to retool their kits. The camera’s familiar compact housing and interface layout also remain unchanged, ensuring a seamless transition.

With deliveries beginning in August 2025, the Alexa 35 Xtreme sets a new benchmark for versatility, speed, and post-production efficiency in high-end digital cinema.

you may also like

Check out our guides to the best cameras for filmmaking and the best cinema cameras.