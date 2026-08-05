The best-selling camera at Yodobashi in Japan is the Sony A7 V, a full-frame hybrid mirrorless, available for $2,898 / £2,799

After reviewing the Hasselblad X2D II 100C, Digital Camera World called the 100MP medium-format marvel the "finest stills camera ever made." Now, in Japan's latest best-selling camera rankings, the Hasselblad flagship has – once again – been beaten by full-frame rivals.

The latest chart of the best-selling cameras for the first half of July at Yodobashi is in, and the highly-prized Sony A7 V dominates the chart once again. Right behind is the Sony A7C II, a familiar model that regularly features in the rankings across different retailers in Japan. The Hasselblad X2D II 100C lands in third place.

While some might say it's no surprise to see the Hasselblad X2D II 100C outside the top spot, given its premium price tag of $7,799 / £6,690 and its medium-format territory, the camera has proven that it can reach No.1 from time to time. However, the Sony A7 V has often been hot on its heels, and the full-frame camera is available for a much lower price of $2,898 / £2,799.

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"Yodobashi Camera Best Sellers Top Ten" announces the best-selling rankings from the shopping site "Yodobashi.com" and all 24 Yodobashi Camera stores nationwide.

The medium-format marvel

Review insight, "The Hasselblad X2D II 100C is a photography juggernaut: 100MP, 10 stops of IBIS, 15.3 stops of dynamic range, algorithmic AF, LiDAR… and a joystick!" (Image credit: Hasselblad)

Landing at No.3 in the chart is an impressive result for a luxury 100MP medium-format camera. The Hasselblad X2D II 100C continues to prove that quality counts, even if its sales volume doesn't quite match its full-frame rivals.

It's a standout choice for medium format photographers, combining luxurious ergonomics with a tilting OLED screen, built-in 1TB SSD for high-volume shooting, a 100MP medium-format sensor, and true end-to-end HDR color.

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Full-frame champion

Review insight, "The A7 leaps forward with a new partially stacked sensor and AI-powered subject detection – but video feels a little left behind by the competition" (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Since its release in December 2025, the Sony A7 V has broken sales records in Japan, dominating the chart for months and holding the top position as one of the country's most popular full-frame cameras.

Ironically, it first lost the No.1 spot in the second half of May 2026 – to the Hasselblad X2D II 100C.

The Sony A7 V combines a 33MP partially stacked sensor with upgraded AI subject detection, making it a highly capable full-frame hybrid camera for both stills and video.

While rivals are giving it a run for its money on the video front, its combination of speed, image quality and versatility continues to make it a popular choice globally.

It will be interesting to see if these two very different cameras go once again head-to-head in Yodobashi's next sales chart, or whether the Sony A7 C II – another popular best-seller in Japan – can beat them both with its impressive price-to-performance ratio.