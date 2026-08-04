Alien world of photomicrography displayed at Tokyo Photographic Art Museum celebrates 101 years of Nikon microscopes
Nikon’s been making microscopes for over a century, now you can visit an exhibition that explores both its history and modern photomicrography masterpieces
Last year, Nikon celebrated the centenary of the launch of its JOICO microscope, the very first product in what would become the-then Nippon Kogaku’s microscope division, still a vital part of the Nikon Healthcare Business Unit today. Successes such as this are what ultimately paved the way for Nikon’s play into the camera market in 1948 with the Nikon I and beyond.
This year marks the 101st anniversary of the JOICO microscope and Nikon is once again celebrating its precision-optics lineage via a special exhibition at the Tokyo Photographic Art Museum called Nikon Small World / Nikon JOICO Award Exhibition: “The Microscopic World – Illuminating the Future of Life”.
The exhibition, which runs until August 23, invites visitors to journey through Nikon’s microscope history, all while being treated to some jaw-dropping imagery courtesy of Nikon Small World (see last year's incredible stills winner above).
This global microscopic image contest celebrates the art of photomicrography, whereby a camera is attached to a microscope and used to capture incredible microscopic images. Nikon Small World includes both stills and video competitions, and features a panel of experienced judges. The 2026 competition is now closed for entries but the winners haven't yet been announced.
The Nikon Small World / Nikon JOICO Award Exhibition runs from July 25 to August 23, 2026. Standard opening hours are from 10:00 to 18:00. General admission costs 700 JPY (approx $4.50/£3.30/AU$6.30), students and 65+ rates are 500 JPY (approx $3.20/£2.40/AU$4.50), along with free admission for high-school students and younger.
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Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
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