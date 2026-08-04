Third-party lenses are a popular budget alternative – but the best third-party lenses are often those that the first-party brand trusts enough to share data with through licensing. Sony has now revealed a list of the third-party optic makers that have an E-Mount license, a major hint as to what third-party lenses will deliver the best performance – and there are a few surprises on the list.

The list of third-party optics that have a license for the Sony E-Mount comes amid the news that Sony has made an offer to buy popular lensmaker Tamron. Tamron had already confirmed the rumor, but Sony also recently broke its silence as to why the major tech brand wants to buy Tamron.

In a post from Sony Support Japan released in July 2026, Sony says that “E-Mount basic specifications have been disclosed” to the following brands:

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Carl Zeiss AG

Cooke Optics Limited

Cosina Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Kenko Tokina Corporation

LK Samyang Co., LTD.

Sigma Corporation

Tamron Corporation

Thales Las France SAS

A licensing agreement means that Sony is sharing some E-Mount data with those lens makers, though Sony says that doesn’t guarantee “the compatibility or quality of all functions.”

Sharing mount data tends to mean that the third-party optics meet a set of quality standards. Chief among these standards, brands sharing mount data tend to offer better autofocus performance than those without.

The list reveals a few key revelations over which companies have a license and share data with Sony for the E-Mount. Sony is a partial shareholder in Tamron, so the inclusion of Tamron on the list doesn’t come as a surprise. Sony also has a longstanding agreement with Carl Zeiss with several co-branded products, so Carl Zeiss is another expected name on the list.

Sigma has also said on several occasions during lens launches that E-Mount optics are built under a licensing agreement with Sony, so that name on the list doesn’t come as a surprise either.

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The Sigma 28-105mm f/2.8 DG DN Art (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Beyond those well-known partnerships, the list says that popular budget brands like Smayang, Tokina, and Cosina also have agreements in place.

The inclusion of Fujifilm – a company that’s known more for its first-party cameras and lenses than as a third-party optics maker – is an unexpected name to see on the list. However, Fujifilm’s cinema line does have a few special-order lenses that are compatible with E-Mount.

But another key takeaway is the names that aren’t on the list – chief among these, no China-based optic companies pop up on the list. Companies like Venus Optics (Laowa), Viltrox, TTArtisans, 7Artisans, Meike, Sirui, and Thypoch do not make an appearance on the list of licensed E-Mount lens makers.

Along with the official list of third-party lens license agreements, Sony has also commented about the potential purchase of lensmaker Tamron for the first time.

Speaking during a Q&A session at Sony’s latest investor meeting, Sony Chief Financial Officer Lin Tao said that Sony has proposed making Tamron a wholly owned subsidiary.

“Our thinking is that this proposal will create optimal value for both Tamron’s shareholders and our imaging business,” she said (translated by Google). “Our proposal is based on the hypothesis that it will enhance Tamron’s corporate value, leverage the strengths of both companies, and lead to the development of our imaging business.”

While both brands have now confirmed the potential buyout, Sony’s offer to purchase Tamron is still in the proposal stages.