"World's smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless camera" with viewfinder is Japan's No.1 bestseller
Weighing only 514g, this 33MP full-frame camera continues to outsell newer rivals nearly three years after its launch
Despite newer flagship releases from Canon, Sony, and Nikon, one full-frame camera launched in 2023 continues to outperform far newer models in Japan's sales charts. It's the "world's smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless camera" with built-in electronic viewfinder, in-body image stabilization and 33MP sensor – a title that has helped make it one of the industry's biggest long-term success stories.
Major Japanese camera retailer Kitamura has now published its June sales rankings, with the camera once again taking the No.1 spot.
Launched nearly three years ago, the Sony A7C II has earned a reputation as a full-frame "sweet spot" camera, striking an impressive balance between performance, portability and price. Available for $2,098 / £1,799, it continues to prove that photographers don't always need the latest release to get the camera they want.
Kitamura's 10 best-selling cameras, June 2026
1. Sony A7C II
2. Canon EOS R10 + RF S 18-150mm IS STM Lens Kit
3. Fujifilm X-M5 + XC15-45mm Lens Kit
4. Sony A6700 High-Magnification Zoom Lens Kit
5. Canon EOS R50 Double Zoom Kit
6. Sony A7 V
7. Sony A7 IV Zoom Lens Kit
8. Sony ZV-E10 II Power Zoom Lens Kit
9. OM SYSTEM OM-5 Mark II + 12-45mm f/4 PRO Lens Kit
10. Nikon Z30 Double Zoom Kit
Lightweight design marvel
The Sony A7C II features a 33MP full-frame Exmor R sensor, AI-powered subject-detection autofocus (AF), 7-stop in-body stabilization (IBIS), and 10-bit 4:2:2 4K 60p video recording, offering serious performance for both photographers and videographers.
Despite its compact form, the A7C II retains a built-in electronic viewfinder – known as a must-have feature for many photographers.
Weighing just 514 g (1 lb 2.2 oz), it delivers full-frame image quality in a remarkably compact body that's particularly well-suited to travel photographers and hybrid creators.
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Despite its small size (124 x 71.1 x 63.4 mm), Sony has retained a built-in electronic viewfinder – a feature that many photographers still consider essential.
While some compact and creator-focused mirrorless cameras now rely solely on the rear LCD, the A7C II offers an eye-level shooting experience without significantly increasing its size.
Nearly three years after its launch, the A7C II still delivers everything most photographers want or need.
While camera manufacturers release dozens of new models each year, sales data continues to show older, well-balanced cameras can outperform the latest tech when they strike the right mix of price, performance and usability.
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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