The Sony A7C II is a compact mirrorless camera with viewfinder and is – again – the best-selling camera in Japan

Despite newer flagship releases from Canon, Sony, and Nikon, one full-frame camera launched in 2023 continues to outperform far newer models in Japan's sales charts. It's the "world's smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless camera" with built-in electronic viewfinder, in-body image stabilization and 33MP sensor – a title that has helped make it one of the industry's biggest long-term success stories.

Major Japanese camera retailer Kitamura has now published its June sales rankings, with the camera once again taking the No.1 spot.

Launched nearly three years ago, the Sony A7C II has earned a reputation as a full-frame "sweet spot" camera, striking an impressive balance between performance, portability and price. Available for $2,098 / £1,799, it continues to prove that photographers don't always need the latest release to get the camera they want.

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Lightweight design marvel

The Sony A7C II also topped the retailer's chart in April 2026 and has become a familiar sight at the summit of sales rankings across Japan (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Sony A7C II features a 33MP full-frame Exmor R sensor, AI-powered subject-detection autofocus (AF), 7-stop in-body stabilization (IBIS), and 10-bit 4:2:2 4K 60p video recording, offering serious performance for both photographers and videographers.

Despite its compact form, the A7C II retains a built-in electronic viewfinder – known as a must-have feature for many photographers.

Weighing just 514 g (1 lb 2.2 oz), it delivers full-frame image quality in a remarkably compact body that's particularly well-suited to travel photographers and hybrid creators.

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Despite its small size (124 x 71.1 x 63.4 mm), Sony has retained a built-in electronic viewfinder – a feature that many photographers still consider essential.

While some compact and creator-focused mirrorless cameras now rely solely on the rear LCD, the A7C II offers an eye-level shooting experience without significantly increasing its size.

Nearly three years after its launch, the A7C II still delivers everything most photographers want or need.

While camera manufacturers release dozens of new models each year, sales data continues to show older, well-balanced cameras can outperform the latest tech when they strike the right mix of price, performance and usability.