Nikon never bothered to support the Nikon Zf and Zfc with retro-cool lenses, but thanks to Voigtlander it doesn’t need to

When the Nikon Zfc released back in 2021, it brought with it the lovely retro-themed Nikon Z 28mm f/2.8 (SE). And while the absence of an aperture ring seemed like a bit of a missed opportunity, I assumed that more retro Nikon Z lenses would be on the way. Jump to the release of the Nikon Zf in 2023, along with the Nikon Z 40mm f/2 (SE), and my heart sank. Another super affordable, retro-cool lens, without the substance (an aperture ring) to back it up.

(Image credit: Future)

The Nikon Zf and Z fc are modeled on the legendary Nikon FM2 from the early ‘80s. And they’re by far the most faithful replications of a film-era SLR on the mirrorless camera market today. Their slimline profiles and seriously lacking grips make them feel gratifyingly unwieldy and their chunky physical dials are a tactile pleasure to shoot with. The only thing missing, then, is a lens with an aperture ring!

I’m not alone in my grievances. Such feedback has plagued the Nikon Zf and Zfc ever since each retro camera's respective release, but thankfully, third-party options are available. However, none are quite as lovely as Voigtlander’s Z-mount line up.

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(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Voigtlander immediately gets plenty of kudos because all of its Z-mount lenses are developed and manufactured under licence, so it’s got an official thumbs up from Nikon. What’s more, a trio of specialist APS-C (DX) optics are available, such as the Voigtländer D23mm f/1.2 Nokton Z Aspherical, alongside a broader range of 10 full-frame optics, like the Voigtländer 15mm f/4.5 Super Wide-Heliar Z Aspherical. That’s a decent lineup of glass!

Each Voigtlander lens feels authentically retro, too, boasting all-metal lens barrels, as well as manual-focus only designs, with many also featuring beefy scalloped grooves for better purchase. But they haven’t omitted the mod cons entirely. Lenses feature electronic contacts to supply EXIF data and work in tandem with IBIS.

And yes, they all have aperture rings.

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Want more of my Nikon ramblings? The Nikon Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR bridges the gap between budget teles and pro-grade glass – and it’s a personal favorite. You can’t buy heritage: Why Nikon still rules as it celebrates its 109th birthday! Plus, alien world of photomicrography displayed at Tokyo Photographic Art Museum celebrates 101 years of Nikon microscopes.