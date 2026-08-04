This compact camera is perfect for street photography and vlogging – it's hard to find, but this US retailer still has it in stock in white
The Sony ZV-1 is a powerful little camera that's perfect for candid shots and a brilliant tool to start your vlogging journey
If you're looking for a compact camera that can handle both stills and video, this model is well worth a look.
It's been hard to find at US retailers lately, but it's currently back in stock at Amazon.
Popular among street photographers and vloggers alike is the Sony ZV-1, now available in white + free accessories for just $798 at Adorama. This is $100 off its usual $898 price tag.
This compact camera comes packed with a 20.1MP sensor, a flip-out vari-angle screen, a handy clip-on wind shield, fast autofocus, and 4K video recording – all in a body that weighs under 300g, making the ZV-1 one of the most portable cameras currently available.