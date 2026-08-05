Enchanting photo of three curious monkeys gatecrashing an online class was commended at the 2025 Living with Wildlife Photography Competition – and now it’s your turn to enter
Indian photographer Manas Khasnabish was highly commended at last year’s event for his endearing image of monkeys sitting in on the lesson – and you can now enter the 2026 awards
I absolutely love this scene captured by Indian photographer Manas Khasnabish, who was a finalist at the inaugural edition of the Living With Wildlife Photography Competition last year.
Entitled Monkeys in the Window, the scene depicts a young boy taking an online class at home via his cellphone during the COVID-19 pandemic, while a group of curious primates also attend from the window ledge just outside.
Khasnabish’s image was highly commended in the “Life on The Edge: Where People and Wildlife Meet” category and, although he didn’t win it, this year you might, as the competition has returned for a second year and is accepting entries until August 16.
Above: Khasnabish used a Canon EOS 80D and an Canon EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM lens to capture his commended scene. He opted for 1/40 sec, f/5.6, and ISO 1000 exposure settings
From agricultural workers interacting with animals on the job, to wildlife venturing into urban jungles, the awards celebrate visual stories of coexistence between humans and wildlife, with a view of promoting conservation.
Photographers (18+) of all abilities are invited to submit up to five photos across three categories covering a range of themes including the challenges of living in wildlife hotspots and conserving natural habitats.
Jamma Conservation & Communities, the event organizers, are looking for “authentic, respectful, and powerful images,” so be sure not to enter staged or sensationalized scenes. You should also know that only basic editing is allowed, so no AI-generated or heavily manipulated images either.
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Above: a selection of other shortlisted images from the inaugural 2025 competition