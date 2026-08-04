I think everyone was astonished that the Godox C100 went viral. I know that I was pretty staggered when I saw that my Instagram Reel had racked up half a million views for a $40 camera that doesn't have a screen or autofocus – let alone 4K video or any kind of burst mode!

But its simplicity and quirkiness is exactly what has made the Godox C100 transparent viewfinder camera so intriguing.

A post shared by Digital Camera World (@digitalcameraworldofficial) A photo posted by on

This point-and-shoot camera is built around a large "intelligent transparent display" that overlays a streamlined UI on an LCD panel, enabling you to frame, fire and snap your shot without losing yourself in menus, settings and viewfinders.

On top of that, it also doubles as a light meter – meaning that this could be an essential purchase for film photographers who want to ensure their exposures are accurate.

As you can see, I had an absolute blast with mine (and yes, I know I'm shaking in the video – I got mild sunstroke and dehydration thanks to shooting in the height of the UK heatwave) but it's taken a while for it to go on general sale outside China.

Thankfully, it's now hit the major retailers in the US and UK. So if you've been looking for one, here's where to buy the Godox C100…

(Image credit: James Artaius)

🇺🇸 Godox C100: Where to buy it in the US

The Godox C100 is in stock and shipping now from Adorama, Amazon and B&H Photo. It carries the same $44.90 price tag from all three retailers, but B&H is offering a Godox pouch and lanyard as free items – Adorama is asking $2.00 more for these extras.

Note that you will need to buy a microSD card, as this is not included.

• Adorama – $44.90 ($46.90 with pouch and lanyard)

• Amazon – $44.90

• B&H Photo – $44.90 (with free pouch and lanyard)

🇬🇧 Godox C100: Where to buy it in the UK

The Godox C100 is in stock with next day delivery from Amazon, priced at £39. It's also available for preorder from Wex, but at a higher price of £47. Note that you will need to buy a microSD card as this is not included with the camera.

Amazon is offering a couple of options that do include a memory card, also in stock and shipping, as well as a bundle with an 8GB card and the official Godox pouch and lanyard – but this doesn't ship until the end of August.

If you don't mind waiting a few weeks for delivery, it's nice to have a pouch and lanyard – but personally I'd opt for Amazon's bundle with a 32GB card for £48, which you can get delivered tomorrow and start using right away.

• Amazon – £39 (no memory card)

• Amazon – £46 (with 16GB card)

• Amazon – £47.50 (with 8GB card, pouch, lanyard)

• Amazon – £48 (with 32GB card)



Preorder: Wex – £47 (no memory card)

You might also like…

Looking for more screen-free options? These are the best screen-free digital cameras, including the Camp Snap 2 (review) and the Flashback One35 V2 (review).