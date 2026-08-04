Sony’s new every-genre 25x bridge camera hasn’t even begun shipping yet, but the Sony RX10 V has already clawed its way up to the top of best-seller lists. The new RX10 V tops US retailer B&H’s list of top trending cameras for July.

The Sony RX10 V’s early rise to the top likely doesn’t come as a surprise for fans of the format – many were disappointed when Sony discontinued the RX10 IV. But then in July, Sony annoucened it’s sucecssor, adding a large-sensor option to the bridge camera format that’s popular for photographers who want a long reach without a mirrorless camera.

While compact cameras are seeing a resurgence in trends, the bridge-style RX10 V feels more like a small DSLR – but it’s considerably more compact than carrying a 24mm, 600mm and macro mirrorless lenses.

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The RX10 V’s dominance before it begins shipping in early August suggests a steep number of pre-orders, suggesting the price jump compared to the early model wasn’t enough to dissuade fans of the large sensor super zoom.

Screen-free cameras are rising in trends

But what’s surprising are the cameras that follow the RX10 V on B&H’s trending list. The RX10 V is followed by the Camp Snap CS-Pro, an affordable retro compact camera with a screen-free design that caters to digital minimalists, and the odd little Godox C100 Mini, a low-fi camera that looks more like an instant film frame than a traditional camera.

The rise of the Camp Snap CS-Pro hints at the growing craving for capturing memories without the distraction of a smartphone screen. The CS-Pro comes from the company that originally launched as a way for kids to take a camera to screen-free summer camps, but it feels like a far more grown-up version than the original.

I used the CS-Pro when I gave up screened cameras for nearly two weeks, and the camera delivers an ideal balance between features and simplicity. The 16MP camera has plenty of resolution, but uses a lens that still gives the images the feel of disposable film photos, particularly when using the built-in filter dial. A key selling point? The CS-Pro retails for just $99 / £90 / AU$153 / CA$141.

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The CS-Pro is followed by one of the more unusual camera launches to come in 2026: The Godox C100 Mini. Like the CS-Pro, the C100 doesn’t have an LCD screen, but Godox’s first camera is essentially an oversized viewfinder used for taking snapshots.

While the C100 doesn’t look like a typical camera, Godox’s appearance on the best-seller list suggests the camera’s unusual design is more quirky than strange. The C100’s resolution is just 2MP, putting the camera firmly in the low-fi category – but that’s offset by a $45 / £39 price.

The C100 even doubles as a light meter for film photographers. DCW’s James Artius got his hands on one and aptly called it “ludicrously good fun.”

Just one mirrorless sits on the overall July trending list at B&H

The Sony A7R VI (Image credit: Future)

The C100 and CS-Pro aren’t the only surprises on the list – the trending list for all camera categories oddly only includes one mirrorless camera for July, the new Sony A7R VI that mixes the A7R-series’ high resolution with a snappy 30 fps burst speed. The Kodak Charmera that has been part of an overwhelming number of B&H’s trending lists since its launch isn’t on the overall list (though it does slide in on the list of trending compact cameras).

I’m not at all surprised to see the OM System Tough TG-7 on the list either – while there are lots of waterproof compact cameras, the TG-7 uses a bright aperture and has a fantastic macro mode. The TG-7 is my favorite beach camera, so it makes sense that this 2023 launch would pop back up on a trending list mid-summer.

The OM System Tough TG-7 (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

The remainder of the list is made up of longstanding compact camera favorites, including two Canon PowerShots, the Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 HS A budget point-and-shoot, and the advanced Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III. The RX10 V’s compact sibling, the pocketable Sony RX100 VII with 8x zoom, also makes the July trending list.

July’s Top Trending cameras at B&H