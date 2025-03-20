I can imagine James Bond using one of these ultra-rare pocket-watch cameras

Are you into incredibly rare old cameras that no mortal can afford? Vintage camera shop Mint & Rare has posted a Reel to its Instagram (@mintandrare) showcasing a few ultra-rare vintage oddities, and a selection of pocket-watch cameras that are simply too rare to feature in the Digital Camera World best film cameras guide.

First up is the Hegelein Watch Camera, which the video explains is: “Today, the only one known with its plate film holder.” And one of up to only ten accounted for in the world to boot! I found an old, unsold listing from Leitz Photographica Auction which had an estimated €80,000-100,000, which is roughly $87,000-108,800 / £67,100-83,900. Gulp!

Up next is a men’s Lancaster Watch Camera, alongside a miniature museum replica of the watch. CollectiBlend lists a 2017 sale of one of the originals (adjusted for inflation) at $29,568. The Mint & Rare video also has a couple of cheaper pocket-watch cameras, the Photoret and Ticka. CollectiBlend lists a much more palatable recent sale of $909 for the former, with the website listing the latter’s most recent sale at $490.

Make sure you watch the entire video to get a flavor of just how awesome-looking these vintage watch cameras really are. And if you want to find out more about these cameras, check out the Jo Geier Mint & Rare website.

