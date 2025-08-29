This stunning image captures beauty – and the biggest threat facing the night sky, shot with a 17-year-old Canon DSLR

The night sky is one of the most magical subjects – but capturing it is becoming increasingly difficult. With the 2025 Capture the Dark contest, DarkSky International not only showcases breathtaking astrophotography from around the world but also draws urgent attention to the growing threat of light pollution.

Capture the Dark has become a global stage for responsible night sky photography. Backed by DarkSky International – an organization committed to protecting natural darkness.

When shooting stars, your biggest challenge is light. And not just any light, but the artificial glow that's spreading across the globe. Light pollution doesn't just wash out the Milky Way from your images. It disrupts ecosystems, affects human health, and hides the universe from our view. And it's rising fast – neatly 10% a year worldwide.

Through education and smarter lighting solutions, DarkSky International is working to restore our view of the night. Thsee winning images don't just inspire, they raise awareness.

So, let's explore the 2025 Capture the Dark winners, from standout category winners to this year's special awards… To explore the full winners gallery, visit the DarkSky International website.

The Impact of Light Pollution

Shot in Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, Haute-Savoie, France (Image credit: Ambre de l’AIPe / Capture the Dark 2025

First Place

Requiem for a Dream by Ambre de l’AIPe



"January, a few years ago, in the northern Alps, France. The tent is pitched in the snow, and a sea of clouds filters the light from the town of Chamonix. An incredible atmosphere… and it's even more incredible to realize that the town, despite the clouds obscuring the light, shines right up to the summit of Mont-Blanc (on the far right of the photo)!"

Technical details: Single exposure | Canon EOS 5D Mark II | Lens: Canon 17-40 mm f/4 | Aperture: f/4 | Shutter speed: 30s | ISO: 1250

Capture the Dark

Shot in Derby, Australia (Image credit: JJ Rao / Capture the Dark 2025

First Place

The Watchers by JJ Rao



"Rare red sprites dancing over the tidal flats of Western Australia. A large sprite like this exists for 10 milliseconds, up to 40x faster than an eye blink. This makes photographing them challenging and requires very dark skies. The central sprite is unusual. It’s known as a 'jellyfish' sprite, the largest and fastest of all sprites."



Technical details: Stacked | Sony A7 IV | Lens: Sigma 35mm f1.4 Art | Aperture: f/1.4 | Shutter speed: 3.2s | ISO: 4000

Deep Sky Observations

Shot in Vela Supernova Remnant, a supernova remnant in the southern constellation Vela (Image credit: Alpha Zhang / Capture the Dark 2025

First Place

Breathing Vela Supernova Remnant Mosaic by Alpha Zhang



"This is the most breathtaking nebula I've ever captured. The Vela Supernova Remnant is a target that no astrophotographer should miss in a lifetime. A four-panel mosaic covers the primary emission signals of the nebula. The OIII outer shell wraps around the ionized Ha and SII, forming a complex, layered structure that is beyond words."



Technical details

Stacked | Moravian G4-16000 Mark I | Lens: Takahashi FSQ-106ED | Filter: Astrodon LRGB Ha SII OIII | Telescope: Takahashi FSQ-106ED | Mount: Planewave L500 | Frame: 1310 | Exposure: 109hr | Software: Voyager/Pixinsight

International Dark Sky Places

First Place

Starlight Highway by Tom Rae



"The Starlight Highway sign is definitely one of the cooler signs to find on the road, and there is a good reason for it, as you can see! The sign marks the entrance to the Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve – one of the most significant dark sky reserves on earth."



Technical details: Tracked Panorama | Nikon Z6a | Lens: Sigma 28mm F1.4 Art | Aperture: F2.5 Sky – F8 Foreground | Shutter Speed: 30s Sky / 10s Foreground| ISO: 3200 Sky / 800 Foreground

People's Choice Award

Shot in Fingal, Ontario, Canada (Image credit: Siddharth Patel / Capture the Dark 2025

First Place

Milky Way with Comet C/2023 A3 by Siddharth Patel

"I took this photo using my mother’s Samsung S21. I had to leave the city because I couldn’t see the comet at all, so I convinced my family to drive out with me. Under the darker Fingal sky, the comet and the Milky Way were both visible to the naked eye, and seeing them together blew my mind."



Technical details: Stacked | Samsung S21 | Aperture: f/1.5 | Shutter speed: 30s | ISO: 800

