This DSLR brand just discontinued its second camera in little over a year – and retailers' stocks are already empty
The Pentax K-3 Mark III Monochrome wasn't even on the camera market for three years, yet Ricoh's DSLR line is losing another model
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Pentax remains the only major camera brand still focusing on DSLRs – but now the Pentax K-3 Mark III Monochrome is no longer available. Not even three years after launch, the dedicated camera for black-and-white photography is marked as discontinued at major retailers, leaving photographers with fewer options than ever.
First, Ricoh ended the production of the Pentax K-3 Mark III in January 2025; now, its monochrome sibling has followed suit – a dedicated mono DSLR designed for photographers craving pixel-level detail without post-processing color conversions.
With kit lens bundles already disappearing weeks ago, the body-only version quickly sold out as well – leaving photographers wondering: is this the end of Pentax monochrome DSLRs – or is a new model on the horizon?Article continues below
A dedicated niche DSLR leaves the market
Dedicated black-and-white DSLRs are increasingly rare. The K-3 Mark III Monochrome catered to a very specific audience: photographers longing for the precision and handling of a DSLR, paired with the aesthetic and immediacy of film-style black-and-white capture.
It's not for everyone – if you want full editing flexibility with color files, or rely heavily on highlight recovery, this isn't the camera for you.
But for black-and-white enthusiasts it delivers exceptional detail, strong image quality at high ISO performances up to 25,600, and the classic DSLR experience – without a premium Leica price tag.
Availability of Pentax K-3 Mark III Monochrome
🇺🇸 US
- Out of stock
- Currently no second-hand models available at MPB
🇬🇧 UK
- £2,219 at MPB: Second-hand, Cosmetic condition: "Excellent"
- £2,319 at MPB: Second-hand, Cosmetic condition: "Like new"
Alternatives for dedicated B&W shooters
Options are limited. Leica's Q2 Monochrom, Q3 Monochrom and M11 Monochrom exist – but both are extremely expensive, and the Q2 is reportedly in its final production stages.
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Ricoh's GR IV Monochrome offers a more budget-friendly option with a true monochrome sensor – but with compact handling, not DSLR ergonomics.
For traditional DSLR fans, these options may feel like compromises – either in cost or in shooting experience.
But camera rumors suggest that Ricoh may be preparing a new DSLR – a Pentax K-3 Mark IV. If so, a monochrome variant could make a comeback. Gain more insights here.
For now, though, photographers are left with few choices.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.
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