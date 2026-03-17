Launched in April 2023, the Pentax K-3 Mark III was on the market for just 2 years and 11 months... shorter than the original Pentax K-3 – and production is no longer listed at major retailers

Pentax remains the only major camera brand still focusing on DSLRs – but now the Pentax K-3 Mark III Monochrome is no longer available. Not even three years after launch, the dedicated camera for black-and-white photography is marked as discontinued at major retailers, leaving photographers with fewer options than ever.

First, Ricoh ended the production of the Pentax K-3 Mark III in January 2025; now, its monochrome sibling has followed suit – a dedicated mono DSLR designed for photographers craving pixel-level detail without post-processing color conversions.

With kit lens bundles already disappearing weeks ago, the body-only version quickly sold out as well – leaving photographers wondering: is this the end of Pentax monochrome DSLRs – or is a new model on the horizon?

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A dedicated niche DSLR leaves the market

Dedicated black-and-white DSLRs are increasingly rare. The K-3 Mark III Monochrome catered to a very specific audience: photographers longing for the precision and handling of a DSLR, paired with the aesthetic and immediacy of film-style black-and-white capture.

It's not for everyone – if you want full editing flexibility with color files, or rely heavily on highlight recovery, this isn't the camera for you.

But for black-and-white enthusiasts it delivers exceptional detail, strong image quality at high ISO performances up to 25,600, and the classic DSLR experience – without a premium Leica price tag.

Availability of Pentax K-3 Mark III Monochrome

🇺🇸 US Out of stock

Currently no second-hand models available at MPB 🇬🇧 UK £2,219 at MPB: Second-hand, Cosmetic condition: "Excellent"

£2,319 at MPB: Second-hand, Cosmetic condition: "Like new"

Alternatives for dedicated B&W shooters

What's available today for dedicated black-and-white shooters? If you're on a budget, there's really only one accessible option… (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

Options are limited. Leica's Q2 Monochrom, Q3 Monochrom and M11 Monochrom exist – but both are extremely expensive, and the Q2 is reportedly in its final production stages.

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Ricoh's GR IV Monochrome offers a more budget-friendly option with a true monochrome sensor – but with compact handling, not DSLR ergonomics.

For traditional DSLR fans, these options may feel like compromises – either in cost or in shooting experience.

But camera rumors suggest that Ricoh may be preparing a new DSLR – a Pentax K-3 Mark IV. If so, a monochrome variant could make a comeback. Gain more insights here.

For now, though, photographers are left with few choices.

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