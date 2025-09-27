Stop press! There's a new dash cam in town, and it's actually rather special
Few will get excited by the launch of a new dash cam, but this new offering from Baseus is genuinely innovative
There's a new industry-first in the world of dash cams! No, hear me out, this is actually pretty special. Baseus, a brand more associated with power banks, headphones and security cameras, has launched a new dash cam offering solar-powered parking monitoring.
Until now, if you wanted your dash cam to continue recording while your car was turned off and parked, you generally needed to install a hardwire kit, enabling the camera to be powered directly from your car's 12 volt battery. Though effective, this was a time-consuming hassle, requiring knowledge of a vehicle's electrical system beyond the scope of many DIY installers.
But the PrimeTrip VD1 Pro dash cam is different. It combines a discreet, high-efficiency solar panel with an onboard lithium battery, allowing the camera to generate and manage its own power. Despite the small size of the solar panel, Baseus claims up to 14 days of standby parking monitoring. This is made possible by the energy-efficient parking mode: when motion or impact is detected, the system automatically wakes and records simultaneous 30-second clips from both front and rear cameras, storing up to 20 incident events (a total of 40 clips).
The dual camera bundle includes a 4K front-facing dash cam with a wide 170-degree field of view. It's based around Sony's IMX335 STARVIS sensor - a sensor designed specifically for monitoring and security cameras, with real-time HDR processing to reduce noise, even in challenging lighting conditions. The rear-facing camera has a Full HD (1080p) resolution and a 120-degree field of view. Both cameras can be paired with the Baseus mobile app for easy settings adjustment and clip review/download over a 5GHz Wi-Fi 6 connection.
The Baseus PrimeTrip VD1 Pro front and rear dashcam set is available now at Amazon, with an MSRP of $169.99.
